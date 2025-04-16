Vladimir Guerrero Jr. not viewed as $500M-caliber by leading MLB voice

Baseball journalist Jeff Passan recently shared his insights on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s massive contract extension with the Toronto Blue Jays. On Monday, Guerrero Jr. had his first home at-bat since signing a record-breaking 14-year, $500 million deal.

Guerrero Jr. went 0-for-4 with no RBIs or walks in the Blue Jays’ 8-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves at Rogers Centre. ESPN’s Jeff Passan joined Chris Rose on an episode of the JM Baseball podcast, where he discussed Guerrero Jr.’s extension.

“Giving a first baseman $500 million I don't think in any regard makes sense,” Passan said (starting at 32:50). “But I understand why the Blue Jays felt like they had to do it. When you take a swing as big as they did with Otani and miss when you take a swing as big as they did with Soto and Miss when you you devote tons of resources and energy to Roki Sasaki and don't get him.”

“In order to keep a fan base engaged you need to do something and Vladimir Guerrero Jr is the perfect something,” he added. “He's been with the organization since he's 16. They have seen in a Toronto Blue Jays uniform everything he's done in his career."

Before the 2024 season, the Blue Jays made significant efforts to sign Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani, but he ultimately opted for a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers. Toronto also tried to land pitcher Roki Sasaki and showed interest in Juan Soto but was unable to acquire either.

Further expanding on Guerrero Jr.’s contract with the Blue Jays, Passan said:

“So it's not like Otani who left it's not like Soda who left. This is a potential one team guy and you want to keep him around so I get why they did what they did. I don't think it's going to be a good contract for the club by any means.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr opens up about officially signing his massive extension with Blue Jays

On Monday, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. officially signed the 14-year contract that will keep him with the Toronto Blue Jays through the 2039 season. Speaking about his commitment to the Blue Jays, Guerrero Jr. said (via MLB.com):

“I always thought about this. Always. Since I signed here, I always thought I was going to be a Blue Jay forever. That’s what happened today. Thank god we did it. I’m going to be a Blue Jay forever.”

The Blue Jays continued their series against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, securing a 6-3 victory. The two teams will face off again in the series finale on Wednesday.

