In a 1985 interview with The Christian Science Monitor, Wade Boggs disclosed that his diet led to him becoming better at hitting. He began by saying that when he was in the minor leagues, he did not have much money. That's why the Boggs household had a lot of chicken as food.

He went on to say that after eating it, he would feel better. He preferred chicken to heavier meats and gravy. It was during this time that the third baseman started noticing that his battling average was improving.

"Chicken was cheap and I really felt better eating lighter food rather than a lot of heavy meat and gravy," Boggs said. "Then I noticed my batting average going up. Ever since I've been a 'chicketarian.”

Since then, the Tampa Bay Devils Ray player has been a staunch 'chicketarian'. Wade Boggs was even well-known among the local chicken sellers for buying so much chicken. He also said that chicken is a healthier meat option as it has much less fat.

Wade Boggs praised his Mom's and his wife's cooking

In the same interview, when Wade Boggs was asked if he could cook, he had a surprising answer to give.

Boggs told the truth that he can't cook and that he leaves the cooking to his wife. He later added that his mom makes the best southern fried chicken and that his wife can't cook it in that style.

"I leave that to the women. They cook it, I eat it. My wife's a great cook, except she can't make Southern Fried. Only my mom can cook that. Nobody fries chicken like Mom.''

He discussed everything from his chicken recipe book to his matchday meal. It's safe to say that Boggs was the 'Chicken Man' of baseball.

