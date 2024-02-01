"Wait why was that swing actually good" - Josie Canseco takes a swing at golf glory alongside Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, leaving fans in awe

The daughter of Jose Canseco, Josie Canseco, recently participated in a golf charity event organized by Reggie Jackson's Mr. October Foundation at the Floridian Golf Club.

The model took to Instagram to share glimpses of herself from the event. While at it, Josie also took a swing, which fans found 'actually good.' She wore a white sleeveless top with a dark blue sports skirt for the event.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans stormed to Josie's comment section and shared their reactions to her swing, outfit and charitable cause.

"Wait why was that swing actually good," one said.

Here are the other reactions from her comments section:

Josie Canseco's Instagram Story comment section

Josie Canseco and others help raise over $1 million for STEM education

Founded by Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, the Mr. October Foundation raised nearly $1 million for STEM education through a charity golf event that saw several celebrities, including Josie Canseco, contribute to the noble cause. The event was held at Houston Astros owner Jim Crane's Floridian Golf Club in Palm City.

Big names like musicians Travis Scott, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Bun B, Slim Thug, comedians Dave Chappelle and Mo Amer, MLB players Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, Jeremy Pena, Mauricio Dubon and former Houston player Michael Brantley participated in the event.

Moreover, legends like Ken Griffey, Jr., Albert Pujols, Julius “Dr. J” Irving, Roger Clemens, Gary Sheffield, Marcus Allen, Jeff Bagwell, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Saban also contributed to the noble cause.

“(The support) is overwhelming, and it makes my eyes water,” said Reggie Jackson.

“I’m always willing to show up and contribute,” Kyle Tucker said. “Especially for Reggie, he’s such a great person, he does a lot of things in the community.”

Here are some snippets from the event:

A bit about personal life of Josie Canseco

Josie, a Weston, Florida, native, was born on Nov. 5, 1996. Her mother, Jessica Canseco, is a former model. In 2012, Josie appeared alongside her mother on VH1's Hollywood Exes and also appeared in Season 2 of Summer Break 2 in 2014.

Josie Canseco appeared in two episodes of "The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition" in 2016, as well as the web series "The Surreal Life" in 2024. She also appeared in the music video for Kygo Feat. Ella Henderson: Here for You, starring Jessica Draven and Ella Henderson.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.