Walker Buehler Landing Spots: 3 teams that will be perfect fit for the two-time World Series champion

Two-time World Series champion Walker Buehler has been axed by the Red Sox after just 23 games with the squad. The former Dodger star signed a one-year, $21.05 million deal with the AL East stalwarts ahead of the 2025 campaign. However, it has been a disastrous stint as Buehler posted a repugnant 5.45 ERA, 1.558 and -0.9 fWAR for the postseason hopefuls.

Despite how disappointing Buehler's 2025 season has been, it can't be denied that when in peak form, he's one of the best pitchers in the league as evidenced by a pair of top 10 Cy Young finishes in 2019 and 2021.

While the biggest caveat about the former All-Star has been the series of injuries he has incurred since mid-2022 that has hurt his regular season career stats, he was still able to put the Dodgers over the line in the title-clinching Game 5 of the 2024 World Series for his first MLB save. This is mainly attributed to the fact that he's been a lights out performer in the playoffs with a 10-3 record and a 3.04 ERA across 18 career postseason games.

With that in mind, here are three ideal landing spots for Walker Buehler after his departure from Boston.

3 teams that will be perfect fit for Walker Buehler after Red Sox exit

Los Angeles Dodgers

What could be better than a reunion with the team and the fanbase that he established his name with. In his seven season with the Dodgers, Walker Buehler compiled an impressive 47-22 record with a 3.27 ERA in 131 games. On top of the World Series titles with the club, Buehler also garnered two All-Star selections and an All-MLB First Team nod during his time in Hollywood.

With the postseason fast approaching, the team's rotation can never have too many arms in it, especially when Roki Sasaki, Tony Gonsolin, River Ryan, and Gavin Stone are all unavailable. Buehler's possible addition would further bolster the Dodgers' pitching crew that has been plagues with injuries this year.

Philadelphia Phillies

With ace Zack Wheeler out, the Phillies' pitching duo of Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez has been keeping the rotation afloat for the NL East contenders.

Philadelphia has been proactive this year when it comes to the gaps in its lineup as proven by their acquisition of closer Jhoan Duran from the Twins when their All-Star reliever Jose Alvarado was suspended by the league. By adding Walker Buehler, they will garner stability and invaluable postseason experience from one of the best postseason pitchers around.

New York Yankees

While it is true that the Yankees' biggest rivals are the Red Sox and Walker Buehler closed them out in Game 5 of the World Series last year with the Dodgers, Aaron Boone's men are in dire need of a veteran starter as they look to at least make in into the wild card round.

Ace Gerrit Cole and starter Clarke Schmidt won't be returning this year, so the Yankees would need to think twice if they would have to deploy greenhorns Will Warren and Cam Schlittler down the stretch. With an experienced arm like Buehler, it will alleviate some of the pressure from the rotation.

