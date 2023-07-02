Was former Phillies hero Ryan Howard on The Office? MLB star's life outside baseball, explored

Ryan Howard spent 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies from 2004 to 2016 and holds numerous franchise records. The World Series champion also remains the fastest MLB player to reach 100 and 200 home runs respectively.

Amid breaking records in the big league, Howard had the time to make a guest appearance on the American sitcom "The Office" in 2013.

In season nine, episode 18 of "The Office" titled "Promos", Howard plays the role of an exaggerated version of himself. Despite limited screentime, the former Phillies slugger grabs the attention in his cameo alongside John Krasinski (Jim) and Craig Robinson (Darryl).

The scene with Howard features Krasinksi and Robinson playing the roles of marketing representatives at their new company Athlead. The agents initially looked forward to signing one of Philadelphia’s biggest sports stars to their firm but Howard seemed more interested in presenting his "half-biopic, half-superhero movie" script entitled "The Big Piece."

Interestingly, Howard has appeared on different TV shows as well. He once featured alongside teammate Chase Utley as himself on an episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" in 2010. He also appeared as himself in an "Entourage" episode during the seventh season.

Ryan Howard net worth: How much is the former MLB star worth in 2023?

According to reports, Ryan Howard is worth a staggering $150 million as of 2023. The former Philadelphia Phillies baseman made a small fortune through his 13 seasons in the MLB.

Howard reportedly earned around $190 million in salary while playing in the big league. The biggest deal he signed was a five-year, $25 million contract in 2010.

Interestingly, Howard's net worth has also been boosted by his endorsement deals with major brands including Adidas and Subway. He also appeared on the cover of MLB 08: The Show.

Across 13 seasons in the MLB with the Phillies, Howard racked up 382 home runs and 1,194 RBIs with a .258 batting average. He earned three All-Star honors and helped Philadelphia win the World Series in 2008.

