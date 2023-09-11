Was Jasson Dominguez playing with an injury? Investigating events in the lead up to Yankees rookie's UCL tear

Jasson Dominguez, a rookie outfielder for the New York Yankees, has a torn UCL, according to manager Aaron Boone on Sunday.

"Today, when he was doing his BP and routine and swinging, he couldn’t pop the ball or hit it hard, so we got him tested during the game"

Boone and Dominguez claim that the ailment dates back to his third game in the Majors, a contest against the Astros on September 3 in Houston. He admitted that he "felt like something wasn't right" before the game, but he still managed to play and smash his second home run in the majors as the Yankees triumphed.

After initially complaining of his discomfort to the team's conditioning staff on September 6 -- a game in which he also homered -- Jasson Dominguez said he was able to relax enough to play in his Yankee Stadium debut on September 5.

The team had to put him to the test during the game on Sunday because, according to Boone,

Top New York Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez has a torn right ulnar collateral ligament, manager Aaron Boone said. He may very well need Tommy John surgery, though position players can often return within six months of surgery. Dominguez shouldn't miss much time next season. - JeffPassan

Jasson Domínguez was scratched from today’s game with right elbow inflammation. Updated lineup: - yankees

Jasson's pain is unknown, but the organization is hoping he can get back in the lineup soon to get some momentum before a year with great expectations in 2024.

Jasson Dominguez's baseball career

Dominguez started playing baseball when he was eight years old. In the 2019–2020 international class, he was regarded as the top prospect available to sign with an MLB organization. On July 2, 2019, he joined the Yankees, receiving a signing record bonus of $5.1 million.

Jasson Dominguez spent the first part of the 2021 campaign in extended spring training. He was chosen to play for the Yankees in the All-Star Futures Game in 2021. He was the first prospect to compete in the All-Star Futures Game without having participated in a full minor league season.

Dominguez joined Tampa to start the 2022 campaign. As a non-roster player in 2023, the Yankees invited Dominguez to spring training. On September 1, 2023, the Yankees promoted him to the major leagues. He hit a home run in his major league debut, making him the team's youngest home run hitter in history.