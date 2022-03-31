Washington Nationals vs New York Mets Prediction & Match Preview - March 31st | MLB Spring Training 2022

The Washington Nationals will be traveling to Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on March 31, to take on the New York Mets in a Spring Training game. The New York Mets will have All-Star pitcher Taijuan Walker take the mound in a final preseason tuneup while the Nationals are likely to send left-hander Josh Rogers to the hill.

The Washington Nationals are currently sporting an incredibly disappointing 1-10 record in Spring Training. Meanwhile, the New York Mets are ending the 2022 Spring Training on a positive note with a 6-3 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals at New York Mets | Spring Training 2022

Date & Time: Thursday, March 31, 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida

Washington Nationals Preview

The rebuild is off to a rough start. After winning the World Series in 2019, the Washington Nationals were shaping up to build themselves into a long-term contender. After a dismal 2020 and 2021, the team had to press the reset button, trading away any stars that didn’t have long-term contracts. They hope to rebuild the roster for a long-term future around pieces such as Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin, and Juan Soto, while relying on new members of the team like Nelson Cruz to provide some pop in the lineup. That hasn’t gone well so far for the Nationals as they sport a 1-10 record, heading into the matchup with the Mets.

Josh Rogers takes the ball. He has two strikeouts to accompany an ERA of 4.50 this spring.

Key player for the Washington Nationals – Juan Soto

After a 2021 campaign that saw him finish in second place in batting average, Soto is laying the groundwork for what will hopefully be the greatest career of the Washington Nationals franchise. Soto turned down a massive extension from the Nationals last year, and with superstars Trea Turner and Max Scherzer no longer with the ball club, he will have the spotlight all to himself in Washington, D.C.

Washington Nationals Predicted Lineup

The Nationals are expected to utilize this lineup from March 24.

1. Dee Strange-Godron, LF

2. Juan Soto, RF

3. Nelson Cruz, DH

4. Josh Bell, 1B

5. Carlos Ruiz, C

6. Lane Thomas, CF

7. Alcides Escobar, SS

8. Mikel Franco, 3B

9. Cesar Hernandez, 2B

New York Mets Preview

The New York Mets have produced solid results in Spring Training en route to a 6-3 record. The team hopes to ride the positive momentum from Spring Training into the 2022 season and justify owner Steve Cohen’s massive spending spree. For the matchup against the Washington Nationals, Taijuan Walker hopes to build up some stamina as he has only pitched two innings of shutout ball this spring.

Key Player – Francisco Lindor

After signing a record extension of 10 years and being paid $341 million, All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor was incredibly disappointing in his start to his New York Mets tenure, batting .230 in the 2021 season. While he did finish strong with an OPS of .822 in his final 78 games of the campaign, the pricy middle infielder will look to turn around his performance in 2022. Lindor is off to a great start as he has been scorching hot in Spring Training. The switch-hitting shortstop has slugged from both sides of the plate with four homeruns to complement his .474 average. When Lindor is on his game, the rest of the lineup follows. Expect him to set the tone for the roster.

New York Mets Predicted Lineup

Expectations are that the Mets will utilize their same lineup from the matchup against Houston.

1. Brandon Nimmo, CF

2. Starling Marte, RF

3. Fransisco Lindor, SS

4. Pete Alonso, 1B

5. Robinson Cano, DH

6. Eduardo Escobar, 2B

7. Mark Canha, LF

8. J.D Davis, 3B

9. James McCann, C

Nationals vs Mets Predictions

If Spring Training is any indication of how the 2022 season is expected to play out, then the New York Mets can be expected to make quick work of the Nationals. Walker will likely try to quiet any doubt that the first half of his 2021 campaign that made him an All-Star was a mirage. Expect the Mets offense to continue their hot streak. The Nationals can expect solid play out of Juan Soto. They can also hope for a lengthy performance from their starting pitcher and a bounceback from the bullpen after getting absolutely thrashed by the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

Where to Watch Mets vs Nationals

The game can be heard on WJFK 106.7 the FAN in the Washington, D.C., region and on SNY Sports Network in the New York City and greater New York region.

