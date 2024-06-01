WATCH: Alex Rodriguez's fitness influencer girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro rocks bright yellow swimsuit on picturesque beaches of Ontario

Over the years, Alex Rodriguez has been with many partners and now he seems to have settled with fitness instructor Jaclyn Corderio. On Friday, the baseball star-turned-entrepreneur's girlfriend took to Instagram to show off her summer style.

A native of Essex County in southern Ontario, Canada, Cordeiro took a trip back to her homeland to soak up the summer temperatures. On Friday, in a post on her personal Instagram page, Cordeiro showed off a chic yellow swimsuit while basking in the late afternoon sun.

"I Never Met A Sunset I Didn't Like," she wrote.

A-Rod has been dating Cordeiro since late 2022. Known for his own commitment to his fitness, A-Rod's linkage to the fitness-obsessed Cordeiro only makes sense.

A graduate of the University of Windsor in Windsor, Ontario, Cordeiro is the founder of JACFIT, an intensive fitness training program. Her fitness-related material has been met with significant commercial success.

The media's focus on A-Rod goes back to his time with the New York Yankees. In 2008, Rodriguez's wife, Cynthia, filed for divorce, citing "emotional abandonment." The pair were married for six years and welcomed two daughters, who are now in their early twenties.

Following his split with Scurtis, A-Rod hit the dating market with romantic interests including Cameron Diaz, Anne Wojcicki, and singer Jennifer Lopez, whom he dated from 2017 until the pair called off their engagement in 2021.

Following his retirement in 2016, Alex Rodriguez has pivoted towards the business world. Under his investment fund, A-Rod Corp., the star has entered into several ventures, such as property, e-sports, and consumer goods.

The 48-year-old is a minority owner of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves alongside businessman Marc Lore.

Alex Rodriguez eyes new life with Jaclyn Cordeiro

After decades of living in the limelight, the former Seattle Mariners draft pick is hoping for a more low-key dynamic with Cordeiro. In an interview with Chris Wallace on HBO, A-Rod said:

"When I think about it, those mistakes are the biggest gift and the biggest curse of my life, I think I'm gonna make a wonderful partner or husband and father post-suspension because of the lessons learned of my biggest mistakes."

Now that he has met someone who seems to share the same interests and aspirations, it looks likely that Alex Rodriguez will be able to slow things down a bit, even as his business career continues to heat up.

