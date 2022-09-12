WATCH: Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen sets franchise record with 42.1 consecutive scoreless innings

Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks set a special record on the mound this season. The D'Backs ace threw 42.1 consecutive scoreless innings, which is now the most in Arizona's 25 season history. The record was previously set by former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Webb back in 2007.

"@zacgallen23 sets a new @Dbacks record with 42.1 consecutive scoreless innings!" - MLB

Despite finally breaking the streak today after giving up three earned runs to the Colorado Rockies, it was most definitely impressive. The scoreless stretch spanned over seven starts, where he allowed 16 hits. He has also been the only player recently to come close to Orel Hershiser's all-time record of 59 innings.

Zac Gallen is amidst an outstanding season for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The ace is currently 11-2 with a 2.50 ERA, which is the seventh lowest in Major League Baseball. His record has become even more impressive, considering the Diamondbacks are 65-73.

"Zac Gallen, Dirty Knuckle Curves" - Rob Friedman

In his fourth season in the MLB, Gallen has already shown what it takes to be an ace in this league. Through 76 career starts, he has a 3.08 ERA and is closing in on 500 career strikeouts. He is also just 26-years-old, and will likely continue to do this for the years to come.

Although the Diamondbacks are almost completely out of playoff contention this season, they have shown some promise for the future. Last week, the Diamondbacks went on a five-game win streak, beating borderline playoff teams in the process.

The future is bright for the seasons to come in Arizona. The Diamondbacks have multiple top prospects along with established young talent. Let's take a look at who the Diamondbacks have for the upcoming seasons.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are the team to watch in the years to come

Arizona Diamondbacks v Colorado Rockies

To start, we have top outfield prospect Corbin Carroll, who was Arizona's first-round pick back in 2019. With two seasons in the minors, Carroll has already made his way to the big leagues. So far, Carroll has been batting .278 with an .861 OPS through 10 games.

"CORBIN CARROLL HOMER MLB No. 3 overall prospect hits his first career home run off of Yu Darvish!" - Farm to Fame

Outfielder Alek Thomas and catcher/outfielder Daulton Varsho have also been very promising so far. Both are under the age of 26 and show that they have true big league talent.

If the Arizona Diamondbacks can bolster their pitching rotation for next year, they could potentially be a playoff team.

