WATCH: Astros coach Joe Espada's daughter Viviana nails first pitch at autism awareness night

When it comes to his team's performance, Houston Astros manager Joe Espada is likely wishing that the first week of the season went slightly differently. However, he was gifted with a special moment on Tuesday, one that he will remember forever.

The Astros' fixture against the Blue Jays marked Autism Awareness Night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. With the objective of the evening to showcase those with invisible challenges, Espada's eight-year-old daughter Viviana stole the show. See the video below:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Joe Espada’s 8 year old daughter Viviana throws out an AWESOME first pitch on Autism Awareness Night. What a beautiful moment" - Will Kunkel

The younger of Espada's two daughters, Viviana took to the field, tossing out the ceremonial first pitch to her father. Now eight, Viviana was first diagnosed with Autism when she was in kindergarten.

The event staff at Minute Maid Park accommodated those with disabilities during the game through measures like reduced music volumes and a sensory room.

For Joe Espada, the advancement of awareness is considered a priority. The 48-year-old has often spoken about the challenges he faces as a parent of a child with these challenges.

A bench coach for the Houston Astros since 2017, Espada took the managerial reigns after Dusty Baker retired following the 2023 campaign. Despite still being considered one of the top teams in the league, a sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees on opening weekend dimmed spirits.

Unfortunately for Espada and company, the Astros fell to the Jays by a 2-1 score on Autism Awareness Night.

Expand Tweet

"Astros Manager Joe Espada talks ahead of today’s Astros-Yankees series finale. Houston still looking for their first win. SportsTalk790" - Chris Gordy

Astros' Joe Espada credits Alex Bregman's efforts for Autism Awareness

In recent years, several MLB stars have put their name beside Autism Awareness initiatives. From Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson to Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, this important issue is getting more exposure than ever.

After the game in Houston, Espada paid homage to Bregman, telling Chron of the former All-Star:

"I think about players like Alex Bregman and what they will do for autism awareness. We use our platforms to create awareness and reach out to people who don't necessarily have the capabilities or the ability to get the resources the families need for their kids."

The Astros may be off to a slow start, but the strong support network in the clubhouse means that one can never quite count them out.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.