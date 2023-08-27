WATCH: Boos ring around Citi Field as Mets walk Shohei Ohtani despite torn UCL

Shohei Ohtani has not missed a game despite damaging the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow during Wednesday's first game of the Angels' doubleheader. He was slated to bat second and make his Citi Field debut as the designated hitter.

Although Ohtani did not pitch, his impact on Citi Field was significant. His running was better than throwing, so he stole both bases and the show. While Ohtani didn't precisely accomplish everything, he completed most of it as his Angels defeated the Mets 5-3 on Saturday in front of 35,890 spectators. Ohtani has reached base in eight of ten plate appearances through the first two nights of a three-day performance.

As the Mets walk Shohei Ohtani despite tearing his UCL, boos resound throughout Citi Field. Fans heavily criticized the New York Mets players.

Ohtani attempted to hit a home run off Carrasco during his first at-bat, but the ball hooked and fell into a foul area.

Shohei Ohtani will not pitch for the rest of the year

According to Perry Minasian, general manager of the Los Angeles Angels, Shohei Ohtani will not be able to pitch for the remainder of the season due to a tear in a ligament in his right elbow.

Nearly five years after the two-way superstar initially underwent Tommy John surgery, the Angels are unsure if Ohtani will require surgery to repair the UCL ligament. Ohtani's incredible talents are evident both on the mound and at the plate, with 44 home runs in the major leagues and a 3.14 ERA with 10 wins.

The injury will significantly impact the baseball free-agent market since Ohtani will be an unrestricted free agent this winter. After six historic seasons with the Angels, the highly valuable AL MVP front-runner was anticipated to earn the most lucrative contract offers in baseball history. Still, much will depend on the condition of his throwing elbow.