WATCH: Browns cornerback Denzel Ward throws unique first pitch into stand ahead of Guardians vs. Mets showdown

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is used to blocking and intercepting. However, the NFL star got to show off his arm, resulting in a spectacle that surprised and amused onlookers.

On Tuesday, Ward was invited to toss out the ceremonial first pitch at Progressive Field in Cleveland before the Cleveland Guardians' game against the Mets. Wearing a red Guardians jersey, Ward signed the ball, made an air guitar gesture and hurled the ball several yards over home plate, into the stands.

"Now that’s a first pitch! @denzelward x @CleGuardians" - Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges was standing at home plate with Slider, the team's mascot, when the unexpected and rather unusual sequence occurred.

Instead of lobbing the pitch to home plate, Ward appeared intent on giving the signed ball to a lucky fan in the audience. While some initially thought that the gesture was maybe a mistake, Ward's mannerisms after the gesture proved that it certainly was not.

A native of nearby Macedonia, Ohio, Ward was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Since making his NFL debut in 2018, the 27-year-old has earned three Pro Bowl nods and was named Rookie of the Week twice in his freshman season.

#Browns cornerback Denzel Ward autographed the baseball, then threw his first pitch over the screen behind the plate for fans to grab #Guardians" - Daryl Ruiter

Jose Ramirez and David Fry each had a two-run home run as the Guardians defeated the New York Mets in the subsequent game. With the win, the Guardians improve their record to 32-17 and continue to sit atop the standings in the AL Central.

Denzel Ward's appearance shows Guardians' success is bringing Cleveland together

The Cleveland Browns have only made the NFL postseason twice in the past 22 years. Yet, the success of the Guardians is creating a buzz in Cleveland, as is evidenced by Ward's appearance.

Fans are thrilled to see some of the league's most dynamic young hitters combined with some of the best pitching. They believe the Guardians could go deep into October for the first time since 1997.

