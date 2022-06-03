WATCH: Chicago Cubs veteran tells rookie Christopher Morel to "just breathe," rookie wins the game

The Chicago Cubs are seeing themselves slump further down the standings. In the National League Central, they are 6.5 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers. Despite featuring some prolific bats, the Cubs are 21-29.

If the Chicago Cubs want any chance of salvaging their season, they will have to make adjustments quickly. A glimmer of hope was evident last night as a veteran catcher offered some silent yet important advice to a rookie on the team.

Willson Contreras tells Chicago Cubs rookie Christopher Morel to "just breathe," Morel wins the game

Willson Contreras is a 30-year-old who has been with the Cubs since the 2016 season. A two-time All-Star, Contreras has risen through the ranks of seniority on the Cubs team and has proven himself to be a valuable and resourceful influence behind the plate.

In his six seasons with the Cubs, Contreras has won a World Series, hit 103 home runs, and has driven home 329 RBIs. He is known for his calm play behind the plate and ability to call a very good game.

Christopher Morel is a utility player from the Dominican Republic who is playing his first season in the MLB with the Chicago Cubs. At only 22, Morel is already making a name for himself. The youngster has already hit two home runs and six RBIs in 15 games this season.

Last night, the Chicago Cubs were locked in a 3-3 tie with the Milwaukee Brewers until the 10th inning. It was then that leadoff man Morel was due to bat. A video has emerged of Willson Contreras, who was on deck gesturing to Morel to breathe slowly.

Morel has stolen six bases this year, including a stolen base in the bottom of the first inning of this game. He has reached base in every one of his 15 games with the Cubs so far this year.

With a runner on third, Morel hit a ball into the outfield that scored runner Brian Heyward. It was the first walk-off RBI of Morel's young career, and the Cubs were able to secure an important 4-3 win over a division rival.

