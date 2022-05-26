Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has been rumored to be on the trade block this summer as the team has struggled to start the season. Contreras is 30 years old and has been a member of the Cubs his entire playing career.

So why would the Cubs move on from a fan favorite like Contreras? Here are five reasons why the Chicago Cubs should trade the All-Star catcher.

5 reasons why the Chicago Cubs should trade Willson Contreras

#5. Willson Contreras deserves to be on a better team

The Chicago Cubs have moved on from many of their core players since their 2016 championship season. This includes players such as Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber, and Javier Baez, who have all found new teams. The Cubs ownership basically threw away the team that had brought so much success to the Northside. With only one core player remaining, Contreras deserves to be on a better team.

#4. The Cubs have multiple catchers in the minor leagues

The #4 reason for why the Cubs should move on from Contreras is that they have multiple top prospects in the minor leagues who are waiting for their chance in the big leagues.

Miguel Amaya and Pablo Aliendo are two catchers who rank in the top 30 of the Chicago Cubs prospect rankings, and with the Cubs in rebuilding mode, the two prospects would greatly benefit from the team moving on from Contreras.

Outside of top prospects, catcher P.J. Higgins recently got called up to the Cubs after a great start to his season at Triple-A Iowa.

#3. Willson Contreras is in the last year of his contract

Contreras is in the final year of his contract and is expected to hit free agency after the season's end. With the Cubs and Contreras not reaching a multi-year extension, it is likely that the catcher is not part of the team's long-term plan, and, therefore, it would be wise if they trade him at the deadline.

#2. The Cubs are rebuilding for the future

The #2 reason why the Cubs should trade Contreras is that the team is rebuilding for the future, and there is no need to keep around a catcher who is now into his 30s. Contreras is still one of the top catchers in the game, but the Cubs could get a lot more value from a trade package from a contending team, especially with this being the last year of Contreras' contract.

#1. The Cubs could get a lot in return by trading Willson Contreras

The #1 reason why the Cubs should trade Willson Contreras is that they have the potential to get a lot in return in a trade. The Cubs have three catchers with promising futures outside of Contreras. Trading Contreras could help the team fill in other missing pieces to build on for the future.

For example, the New York Yankees are in need of a catcher and have many pieces in their farm system that could greatly help the Cubs in the long-term. The Cubs are in need of a future shortstop after trading away Javier Baez a season ago. The Yankees have three shortstops on their top five prospect list, and any of the three would be huge additions to the Cubs' future.

It is more than likely that Willson Contreras will be traded this summer. While Cubs fans may not want to see their star catcher go, it is necessary and needed for the the future of the organization.

