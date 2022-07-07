Watch: Chicago White Sox embarrassing infield error allows Minnesota Twins to take the lead

It's been a season of highs and lows for the Chicago White Sox, and this error against the Minnesota Twins is one of the lows. Tim Anderson made the right decision by going for the double play with the bases loaded, but the execution was off.

Jomboy Media posted a video of the play to Twitter, along with replays that show precisely what happened.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia This was initially called an inning-ending double play, but replay showed that Tim Anderson only tagged the runner with his empty glove, allowing a run to score. This was initially called an inning-ending double play, but replay showed that Tim Anderson only tagged the runner with his empty glove, allowing a run to score. https://t.co/djaA9pc57m

Tim Anderson went for the highlight-worthy play and instead gave us a far more interesting one. This is also a great example of the usefulness of instant replay to help umpires make the right calls. Tim Anderson had the umpire fooled but not the dozens of cameras trained on him.

Taking the time to make the right call is always worth it. In this case, it could be a deciding factor in the final score.

This moment is getting attention for all the wrong reasons, especially since the White Sox are pushing to get Tim Anderson into the All-Star Game.

Chicago White Sox @whitesox Support our shortstop!



Keep voting to make sure Tim Anderson is a starter for the MLB All-Star Game. 🗳 Support our shortstop! Keep voting to make sure Tim Anderson is a starter for the MLB All-Star Game. 🗳

This was a lucky break for the Minnesota Twins, who will look to capitalize and extend their lead in the American League Central.

Chicago White Sox error against Minnesota Twins emblematic of their season

Minnesota Twins currently hold the AL Central crown.

The AL Central is a very winnable division, but the Chicago White Sox just can't get out of their own way. Simple mistakes like this seem small, but they build up throughout the course of a game and result in losses.

This could simply be a symptom of growing pains, but the number of mental errors must be curbed. Fans have begun to expect plays like this, as the team makes mistakes at an alarming rate.

Liddle Tina @liddle_ktina “What insanely dumbass baseball play can we make today?” - The 2022 Chicago White Sox “What insanely dumbass baseball play can we make today?” - The 2022 Chicago White Sox

The MLB uploaded a video of a play that was unique in the game's history. This base running error from the team led to a triple play that is truly one of a kind.

This latest error is just one of many that has plagued the White Sox this season. At least it is not the first of its kind in MLB history.

