WATCH: Dr. Anthony Fauci is greeted with boos while throwing the first pitch at New York Yankees game

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the chief medical advisor to the U.S. president and the person in charge of battling the pandemic in the country. On August 9, he threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the second game of the series between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was booed.

Fauci was invited to the baseball park to accept the Hutch Award. He received a mixed reception when introduced.

The award was established in 1965 in memory of manager and former MLB pitcher Fred Hutchinson, who passed away from lung cancer. An active MLB player who "best symbolizes the fighting attitude and competitive desire" of Hutchinson receives the honor annually.

Only two non-players have ever received the honor, including Fauci. Jimmy Carter, a former U.S. president, was the first. Dr. Larry Corey, a colleague, lifelong friend, and former president of the Fred Hutch, hosted Fauci. Fauci stated regarding Covid during a conversation at the center that "we are expecting another surge in the fall."

New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners

Fauci threw out a ceremonial first pitch to Seattle manager Scott Servais before Tuesday's game. The pitch was far better than when he threw out the first pitch in Washington in July 2020.

After catching the first pitch, Servais asked Fauci to sign a facemask.

Anthony Fauci was falicilated with the highest civilian award

In 2008, President George W. Bush awarded Dr. Fauci the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his work on an AIDS relief program called PEPFAR. The Medal is the highest civilian award in the United States.

Dr. Anthony Fauci served under President Donald Trump during the COVID-19 pandemic as a lead member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

After Joe Biden was elected, Fauci became Biden's chief medical advisor and one of the team's leaders on the White House COVID-19 Response Team.

