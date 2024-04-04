WATCH: Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez ranks top 5 MLB ballparks while placing Dodgers' home ground at the bottom

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez played 22 MLB seasons in his distinguished career. He played in all major ballparks in America, giving him the experience to rank the top ballparks.

On Tuesday, Rodriguez posted a video on his Instagram handle ranking the top five ballparks in the country based on his experience. Interestingly, he placed Dodgers Ballpark at the bottom of the list. The following was on his list:

Top five MLB ballparks from Alex Rodriguez

#5 Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers Introduce Yoshinobu Yamamoto

While many Dodgers fans won't be impressed by this, given Alex Rodriguez's experience, he ranked them fifth.

"Number five, I'm going to start with Dodger Stadium. For me, it's all about the Dodger dog, great fans, awesome, awesome site," Alex Rodriguez said.

#4 Chase Field, Arizona Diamondbacks

Another NL West team's ballpark that finds its way on the list is the Diamondbacks.

World Series: Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, Game Five

"Then I'm going to go with number four, Arizona Diamondbacks," A-Rod said. "This is a newer stadium, about 25, 30 years old, but you can see the ball as a hitter incredibly well, and they have great food in that clubhouse."

#3 Oracle Park, San Francisco Giants

Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants

On third, Alex Rodriguez ranks Oracle Park, where Barry Bonds hit many of his monstrous home runs.

"Number three, I'm going to go with where the San Francisco Giants play. You can't have a better place," Rodriguez said.

"I mean, it's right on the water. When you overlook the water where Barry Bonds hit all those home runs," he added. "By the way, the house that Barry Bonds built, you see the ball really well, and again, great atmosphere."

#2 Fenway Park, Boston Red Sox

Colorado Rockies vs. Boston Red Sox

One of the Yankees' most intense rivals, the Boston Red Sox and its hostile Fenway Park, made the coveted list. Why not? If there's one team that Rodriguez has played most games against, it's the Red Sox.

"Number two, this one's going to hurt a little bit. I'm going to go with Fenway Park. Great fans. You have the monster. It's just small. It feels like high school, college, intimate, but you still have almost 40,000 people, and smart fan base, knowledgeable," Rodriguez said.

"They drive you crazy, but they are kind of the 10th man for the Boston Red Sox," he added.

#1 Old Yankee Stadium, New York Yankees

Final Season At Yankee Stadium

Well, as the saying goes, "nothing like home." The Old Yankee stadium topped the list among the best ballparks Alex Rodriguez has played in. He credits the stadium, as it has been part of 26 World Championships.

"Then number one, I'm going to go with the house that Babe Ruth built, the old Yankee Stadium," Rodriguez said.

"26 World Championships with Ruth, DiMaggio, Yogi Berra, Reggie Jackson, Greg Nettles, Piniella, all the great ones, and of course the Pinstripes playing in front of 55,000 people every day. There's nothing like home field advantage at the old Yankee Stadium."

