“He’s doing what we thought Ohtani would be doing” - Dodgers fans praise Teoscar Hernandez as he crushes fourth home run of the season

Fans reacted to Shohei Ohtani's teammate Teoscar Hernandez continuing his hot swing with a fourth home run of this season as the Los Angeles Dodgers crushed the Giants 8-3 on Monday.

The three-run shot came in the sixth inning against Erik Miller. That propelled Hernandez to the top of the leaderboard, where Betts is stationed with four home runs.

Dodgers fans praised Hernandez's performance and compared it with what was expected of Shohei Ohtani. The two-way star is yet to put up a home run for his new team.

"He’s doing what we thought Ohtani would be doing at the start of the season," one fan said.

"This Teoscar guy is pretty good," another said.

"Best bargain of the off-season!! This guy has been absolutely incredible. Completely different hitter outside of Seattle," one fan quipped.

Here are a few other fan reactions on X:

Why did Teoscar Hernandez join the Dodgers over reported multiyear offers?

Coming off an All-Star season, Teoscar Hernandez's free agency was expected to make a buzz this offseason. That wasn't entirely the case, but reportedly, there were teams like the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels that put multi-year offers on the table.

However, the outfielder went with the Dodgers one-year, $23.5 million offer. Hernandez revealed that he wanted to join a competitive team and that there were no one better than the Dodgers.

“For me, it wasn’t hard to make the decision to go with the Dodgers because I know coming to this organization is going to give me more experience,” Hernández said.

“In this free agency, I want to go to a team that can compete and be in the playoffs and an organization that makes me a better player, so that’s the biggest reason I signed with the Dodgers.”

The acquisition of Hernandez also meant Mookie was sliding in the infield positions more regularly this season. Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes confirmed the strategy.

“This is certainly an addition where it feels like Mookie will be playing the vast majority of second base,” Gomes said. “TBD on if he'll be needed in the outfield or not, but it certainly feels like less of a need than it was prior to this.”

For what it's worth, Teoscar Hernandez is already putting up some great numbers. He's hitting .250, including seven hits, nine RBIs and four home runs across 28 plate appearances.

