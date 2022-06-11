Watch: Fan gets ejected during the MLB game after drunk dancing in a backless outfit

A female fan was forcibly removed from Dodger Stadium by security personnel during an MLB game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 5. Initially uploaded by Mirza Lisbeth Pineda on Tiktok, the video also made its way to Twitter and garnered many views.

In the video, the woman was spotted dancing wildly in a front row seat, seemingly unconcerned with the time or location. The MLB fan was bouncing her booty and flinging her hands in the air, her tongue protruding. She appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Since the drunk woman was wearing a halter neck jumpsuit with crossed strings on the back, a wardrobe faux pas led to a partial display of her chest several times. Moments later, security arrived, lifted her, and showed her the door.

Mirza Lisbeth Pineda captioned her Tiktok video saying, "She was living her dream as a Dodger cheerleader but her dress wasn’t ‘Micheladas-approved’ so her girl(s) keeps popping out.The lady is pretty so Karens start complaining, the staff asked her to leave many times. She wasn’t bothering anybody and the guys were happy for the free show.”

Bacon, Grits, Eggs @reddawg77089 Drunk Dodgers fan had her boobs popping out while dancing, so she got thrown out... Drunk Dodgers fan had her boobs popping out while dancing, so she got thrown out... https://t.co/9K0cAUCfRK

"Drunk Dodgers fan had her boobs popping out while dancing, so she got thrown out." - Bacons, Grits, Eggs

She made quite a spectacle of herself.

It took five security guards to kick the MLB female fan out of the Dodgers stadium

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers

In the video, one of the security officers initially warns the woman. She instantly puts on her jacket and continues to dance. Two more guards arrive next, but she refuses to budge an inch. Finally, three more join in, and the woman is carried and led out of Dodger Stadium by all five of them. A fan was also observed filming the entire scenario on his smartphone and was reprimanded by a security officer while he was escorting the inebriated woman from the stadium grounds.

Steve Whitacre, one of the Twitter users, expressed how he no longer attends baseball games because the inebriated fans cannot behave properly, and it is embarrassing.

Steve Whitacre @iliksoftball @reddawg77089 This the reason I stop going to games because the drunk fans CANT behave themselves. Disgusting, sad. @reddawg77089 This the reason I stop going to games because the drunk fans CANT behave themselves. Disgusting, sad.

"This the reason I stop going to games because the drunk fans CANT behave themselves. Disgusting, sad." - Steve Whitacre

MLB games are family-friendly events where this sort of behavior is prohibited. It was a job well-done by the security staff, who fulfilled their job by dragging the woman out of the Dodger Stadium.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far