WATCH: Fan's advice falls on deaf ears as Starling Marte's swing-at-everything ends in Mets' defeat

On Thursday, the Mets were trailing the Brewers 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, a female fan pleaded with Starling Marte not to "swing at everything" as he stepped up to the bat. However, Marte had other ideas.

The Mets scored a run in the ninth inning but could not complete the comeback, dropping to a season-worst nine games below .500 and 17 back in the NL East.

On the SNY broadcast, a woman said, "Don't swing at everything!"

Marte's swing and miss brought the Mets' night to a close, with the franchise owning a 36-45 record. Marte had a difficult night overall, going 1-for-5 with two strikeouts and two double plays grounded into.

With Devin Williams of the Brewers depending on his changeup, the veteran right fielder struck out on three pitches to end.

Milwaukee's 3-2 victory at Citi Field. In this week's series against the Brewers, the Mets lost three out of four games, putting them at the bottom of the rankings.

Starling Marte's 80-game suspension

Starling Marte, a former outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates, expressed sorrow for using steroids in April 2017. This led to an 80-game suspension for breaking MLB's drug policy.

Nandrolone, a prohibited chemical that functions as a growth hormone and can increase muscle mass, apparently showed up in Marte's test results.

Starling Marte in Mets uniform

As a result of the suspension, Marte, who agreed to a six-year, $31 million deal with the Pirates in 2014, lost $2.2 million in compensation. On July 18, 2018, he joined the squad again for a game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The team was forced to switch outfielder Andrew McCutchen from center to right field due to Starling Marte's 80-game suspension. McCutchen had to adapt quickly to his new position and make 13 appearances despite never having played a game in right field in his Major League career.

