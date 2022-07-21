Watch: Fans react to video of an adult man jostling for autograph among kids during All-Star Red Carpet Show

A grown man was seen pushing past children for autographs at the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show. The adult fan made a major effort to obtain Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander’s autograph. Verlander, who was accompanied by his wife Kate Upton and three-year-old daughter Genevieve, is seen near the end of the video.

The fan thrust his baseball out above the surrounding children and was heard pleading, "Justin please."

Watch the video here:

#AllStarGame Took getting an autograph to another level Took getting an autograph to another level 😅#AllStarGame https://t.co/vbaaxYGWvj

"Took getting an autograph to another level #AllStarGame" - Bleacher Report

Jostling for position, the man even elbowed a young Dodgers fan out of the way.

MLB fans amazed by adult fan’s bizarre act

One Twitter user thought that this was some kind of a prank.

Another fan tweeted this about the grown-up man.

Another user seemed annoyed and showed his support to the other MLB fans who were waiting for Verlander's autograph.

David Sheridan 🌻 @SheridanFinAid @BleacherReport Whoever it was signing should have taken the ball, signed it, then given it to a kid. @BleacherReport Whoever it was signing should have taken the ball, signed it, then given it to a kid.

Verlander did approach the area to offer signatures, but it's unclear if he signed the man's baseball or not.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show was a star-studded event

The Red Carpet Show was held on July 19 in Los Angeles, California. Undoubtedly, Justin Verlander’s family stole the show.

"The Verlanders have arrived." - Houston Astros

Another MLB star who rocked the red carpet included New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge with his family. He posted this picture from the event on Instagram.

"What a time we had out in LA for the All Star break! Can’t thank Yankee fans and all the fans out there for their support and making this one of the best years yet! Time to get rolling in the 2nd half!" - Aaron Judge

MLB star Carlos Rodón with his wife Ashley and kids were also stunningly fashionable.

"Willow, the red carpet veteran, showing Bo how it’s done" - Ashley Rodon

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Joe Mantiply also impressed with his family at the Red Carpet Show.

"What an incredible experience this week has been for me and all of my family! I couldn’t be more proud to have represented the @dbacks in the 2022 All-Star Game. Thanks to everyone who reached out to congratulate me and especially the people that made it out to LA to support me. It means more than you all will ever know. #rattleon" - Joe Mantiply

92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

This was the 92nd MLB All-Star Game, and it was the first time in 42 years that the event has been hosted at Dodger Stadium.

