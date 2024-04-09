WATCH: Former Yankee Nick Swisher's wife JoAnna pauses 'Sweet Magnolias' shoot to witness eclipse

Nick Swisher's wife, JoAnna Garcia, is shooting for the drama series Sweet Magnolias. However, it didn't stop her or the shooting crew from enjoying the solar eclipse that took place on April 8.

Recently, JoAnna shared an Instagram video where she can be seen observing the eclipse using solar eclipse goggles. In the video, other crew members also joined to enjoy the astronomical event outside the shooting set.

"@sweetmagnoliasnetflix Eclipse Break," she wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The drama series, which has already completed three seasons, is centred around three South Carolina women who go through the complexities of romance, career and family.

JoAnna plays the role of Maddie Townsend in the TV series and has starred in all 30 episodes thus far.

Nick Swisher praised his alma mater ahead of MLB Desert Invitational

Nick Swisher played college baseball for the Ohio State Buckeyes before being drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 2002 MLB Draft. Ahead of the now-concluded 2024 MLB Desert Invitational, Swisher joined New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone on the MLB Network.

Swisher praised his alma mater, the Ohio State Buckeyes' baseball program, highlighting the early start of the season and the direction of the program under Bill Mosiello.

"If you are a northern school player, you know how exciting the first trip of the season is," Swisher said about his alma mater, the Ohio State Buckeyes. "The first five weeks of the season are on the road, so it's definitely going to be a challenge for us.

"We have manager Bill Mosiello coming in his second year as well. I think he was the manager of Mike Trout's minor league team. I think he's managed a lot of players. So if you want to play in the big leagues, Ohio State is where you need to be."

In the MLB Desert Invitational, Nick Swisher's Ohio State Buckeyes lost its first game 9-2 against Boston College. However, they came back strong, winning the next two games against BYU and USC.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.