Watch: Francisco Lindor forgets to step on first base after he crushes a go-ahead homer to centerfield

Francisco Lindor figured out Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara in the first inning of tonight's matchup at LoanDepot Park.

Lindor was the third hitter for the New York Mets tonight and the first one to record a hit. That's saying a lot considering he was facing the league's hottest pitcher, Alcantara.

The Marlins pitcher has been a revelation this season. Heading into today's game, he had compiled a miniscule 1.72 earned-run average over his first 14 starts this season. His stamina and longevity have also shone through across those starts. He's thrown 99.1 innings.

Alcantara rarely allows runners on base, and he allows runs even less often. His 0.95 WHIP is one of the lowest among starters this season. That's even more impressive considering that he's 381 total batters, which is more than any other Major League pitcher this season.

So when Lindor crushed a first-inning homer off Alcantara, fans were naturally shocked. Miami Marlins supporters at LoanDepot Park went dead silent. Even Lindor couldn't seem to believe it. He accidentally missed first base when rounding the infield because he was so concentrated on watching the ball. It sailed just over the centerfield wall.

"The power of @Lindor12BC!" - @New York Mets

Lindor realized his mistake when he was halfway between first and second base. With the biggest smile on his face, he turned around and trotted back to tag the forgotten base. He then continued his triumphant march around the bases.

Francisco Lindor's double secures the winning run for New York Mets

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor ran up the ERA of Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara with his early home run tonight.

Alcantara may not allow many runs, but Lindor scores a lot. Heading into today's game, the Mets shortstop had scored 43 times this season, a total that he added to tonight.

Despite his small stature, Lindor also possesses considerable power. His home run today was his 12th of the season. It also counted as his 53rd RBI, which ranks him in the top 10 for most runs batted in around the league.

The home run wasn't the only offense he produced tonight. In the sixth inning, Lindor tacked on three more RBIs after crushing a bases-clearing double.

SNY @SNYtv A BASES CLEARING DOUBLE FOR FRANCISCO LINDOR! A BASES CLEARING DOUBLE FOR FRANCISCO LINDOR! https://t.co/ZFaL5isdRG

"A BASES CLEARING DOUBLE FOR FRANCISCO LINDOR!" - @SNY

The Mets won tonight's game by a score of 5-3. Lindor's double scored the winning run for his team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far