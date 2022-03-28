Watch: New York Mets slugger sends the ball hurling into the audience from both sides of the plate, thoroughly punishes St. Louis Cardinals

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was on fire Sunday afternoon as the Mets took on the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Field, the Mets Spring Training park in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Lindor, known for his switch-hitting, faced Cardinals pitcher Dakota Hudson first in the bottom of the third inning. With the bases empty, Lindor hit left-handed against the right-throwing, 6'5" Hudson. With a 2-2 count and two out, he lofted the pitch to right field.

Later on, in the bottom of the seventh inning, facing another giant man, Matthew Liberatore, Lindor did it again. This time, batting right-handed against the left-handed Liberatore, Lindor smacked one high and deep to left field.

Lindor's second home run drove in the sixth and seventh runs of the game. Lindor finished the game having gone 3-for-4 at bats, with three RBIs, two runs and two home runs.

The Mets would go on to beat the Cardinals 7-3 with All-Star pitching aces Max Scherzer and Jake DeGrom striking out 12, combining for all nine innings pitched.

A big season ahead for Francisco Lindor

Just before last season kicked off, the Mets penned Francisco Lindor to a mammoth 10-year contract worth $34.1 million per annum. The then 27-year-old shortstop, who had made a name for himself playing for the Cleveland Guardians (formerly Cleveland Indians), had very high hopes placed squarely on his shoulders.

2021 was not exactly the season Lindor wanted

Francisco Lindor only managed 20 homers and 63 RBIs last season, while amassed a highly mediocre .230 batting average in the box. Needless to say, fans and management saw this performance as rather unbecoming of a man with such a massive contract to justify.

Some have compared this season for Lindor to slugger Carlos Beltran's first with the Mets in 2005. Beltran only hit 16 homeruns and 78 RBI. Amid calls to get better, Beltran rallied, hitting 41 home runs and driving in an incredible 117 runs the following season.

"Remember when Carlos Beltrán had a so-so first year with the Mets that made a lot of people hate him and then he followed that up with an MVP-caliber season for the NL East champion Mets? Why am I bringing that up? Oh, no reason..."

Lindor has all the tools to be one of the league's best shortstops. He has already been to the All-Star game four times in his relatively young career. Fans will be hoping Lindor finds his step with the Mets this season. Judging by yesterday's game, it appears he already has.

