WATCH: Freddie Freeman warms hearts by reading special report assembled by young fan

On a Dodgers club that has witnessed a lot of change this offseason, Freddie Freeman remains a constant and stabilizing force. Renowned for his ability to get things done with the bat, Freeman is also revered for his off-field persona.

A father of three young boys, Freeman recently made a big impact on a young fan. By employing his trademark affability, the first baseman ensured that the fan would not forget the moment anytime soon.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"A moment this young Freddie Freeman fan will never forget" - PlayBall

Recently, a young fan got the opportunity to meet the Los Angeles Dodgers star. After presenting his "report" to Freeman at a Dodgers publicity opportunity, the fan got a hug and a ringing endorsement from the former MVP.

While Freddie Freeman always seems to retain his genuine nature, this is far from his first encounter with young admirers. Often, Freeman can be seen gesturing to kids in the stands and always tries to get them a ball if and when possible.

Last season, his first in LA, Freeman hit .331/.410/.567 with 29 home runs, 102 RBIs and a league-best 59 doubles. The season before that, Freeman led the National League in runs, hits, doubles and on-base percentage.

Expand Tweet

"Freddie Freeman was just 2 for his last 13 coming into yesterday, which felt like the world was off its axis. 2 hits later, he's hitting .400 this month OPS .947 & things are back to normal now. One of the best "gap to gap" hitters to ever play the game. #dodgers" - Dodgers Daily

Citing disagreements with the front office of his long-time team, the Atlanta Braves, Freeman chose to come to the Dodgers in early 2022. During his time in Atlanta, Freeman won three Silver Sluggers and an MVP Award and was instrumental in lifting his team over the Houston Astros to win the 2021 World Series.

Star-studded Dodgers look to Freddie Freeman for leadership

Now in his 15th MLB season, Freddie Freeman has learned a thing or two about leadership. Although he may not be the top player on his team anymore, his ability to analyze and take accountability is unmatched.

After the Dodgers' disappointing loss to the Cubs this weekend, Freeman said:

“You just write that one off as a clunker. We didn’t catch the ball for Gavin. Didn’t hit. Just a bad day.”

By employing both quality and integrity in his game, Freddie Freeman can ensure that many more young fans will jump at the chance to meet him for years to come.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.