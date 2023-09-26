Watch: Juan Soto brushes off injury concerns after Padres slugger was struck by a foul ball on deck circle

In a moment that had San Diego Padres fans holding their breath, Juan Soto faced an injury scare when he was struck by a foul ball in the on-deck circle during the first inning of tonight’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

However, the talented slugger quickly brushed off concerns about his well-being, demonstrating his resilience and determination on the field.

The incident occurred during a crucial matchup between the Padres and the Giants at Oracle Park. Soto, known for his offensive prowess, was preparing to step into the batter's box when a foul ball veered off course and made contact with his arm. The impact was enough to raise concerns, but Soto's response was reassuring.

Was Juan Soto injured after the unfortunate hit to his arm?

Despite the painful blow, Juan Soto remained undeterred and stayed in the game. His determination to contribute to the team's success was evident as he later appeared on the plate to take his corresponding at-bat where he was struck out.

As the season comes near closure, San Diego Padres fans have been gladly impressed by the performance of their team in the month of September. Although unlikely, the Padres could still potentially clinch a postseason spot as a wild card which is still highly contested.

Soto’s dedication to his club and his ability to overcome challenges despite a season most fans are ready to forget, make him a very valuable asset on the field.