WATCH: Justin Verlander's supermodel wife Kate Upton rocks four versatile spring outfits that prove she's an ultimate style icon

In a video uploaded on social media, Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton was seen promoting Flex Disc, a women's hygiene product. In the video, the supermodel effortlessly transitions into various spring-style outfits. The caption of the video read:

"Period week outfit inspo when you're wearing Flex Disc."

Take a look at the video here:

Upton starts by wearing a white summer dress and coming out of the driving seat of a white SUV, after which she transitions into wearing an oink full-sleeve top and a white skirt.

The 31-year-old can then be observed wearing an off-white top and similar colored pants, and finally a white tee top with a light brown skirt. All her ensembles were complete with matching bags and sunglasses as she carried herself effortlessly throughout the video.

Her husband Justin Verlander is highly supportive of her efforts to make a comeback to modeling and acting after a sabbatical due to her embracing motherhood with baby Genevieve.

Upton and Verlander married soon after he won his maiden World Series title with the Houston Astros in 2017. The couple exchanged vows in front of all their friends and family members in the beautiful Tuscany hills of Italy in December 2017.

The couple welcomed their only daughter, Genevieve, almost a year later, on November 7, 2018, which quickly changed their points of view in terms of their individual careers. As Kate embraced full-time motherhood, JV decided to pitch in his late 40s, so that his daughter could watch him play for the Astros.

Kate Upton once praised Justin Verlander's fathering skills

In an interview in 2019, supermodel Kate Upton discussed the challenges of raising a kid and got candid as she started praising her husband Justin Verlander for showcasing amazing fathering skills.

"She (Genevieve) actually is a really good baby. It’s so special and it makes me fall in love with him even more. [He’s] very hands-on, great dad!" - Upton said (via Us Weekly).

The power couple are highly successful in their individual careers, but as Kate had to pause hers, Verlander kept going and climbed up the charts to become one of the most legendary pitchers in MLB history.

However, Justin Verlander is now backing his wife Kate Upton wholeheartedly as she is set to resume her acting career with a cameo in the movie "Sweet Dreams," which is about rehab and a softball league.

