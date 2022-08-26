WATCH: Longtime Chicago Cubs season-ticket holder handed first ever foul ball in heartwarming gesture by another fan

The Chicago Cubs' postseason hopes may have faded away, but dreams are still coming true at Wrigley Field.

Catching a foul ball and carrying it home is a dream for many baseball fans. While some are good at ball-collecting and have more than enough to brag about, others are not as fortunate.

One such fan saw her lifelong wish come true. She was in attendance when the Cubs were hosting the St. Louis Cardinals. She didn’t catch the ball herself, but got to carry it home, thanks to another fan’s selfless heartwarming gesture.

The woman has been a Cubs season-ticket holder for 40 years now, but she never got the chance to carry a fielded ball home. One attending fan heard her story and what he did next is the kind of thing that makes baseball so special.

The man managed to catch a foul ball, and after he did, he handed the ball over to the woman. The surrounding crowd cheered and applauded as she celebrated in utter disbelief.

The Chicago Cubs’ postseason dreams are virtually over, as they currently trail by 13.5 games for the National League’s final Wild Card spot.

The Cubs won two of their first four games of the Cardinals series. They ended up losing the series-final 8-3 earlier today.

Chicago Cubs honor Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina at Wrigley Field

Manager David Ross #3 and Jason Heyward of the Chicago Cubs pose for a photo with Albert Pujols #5 and Yadier Molina #4 during a ceremony ahead of their final career game at Wrigley Field on August 25, 2022

The Chicago Cubs paid an incredible tribute to St. Louis Cardinals greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.

The two baseball legends are due to retire at the end of the season. Wrigley Field came together to commemorate their last match at the famous ballpark.

"The Cubs pay tribute to Albert and Yadi before their final game at Wrigley Field."

Pujols and Molina were each given a plate corresponding to their iconic jersey numbers from the Wrigley Field scoreboard.

Before the first pitch, both were greeted by Cubs manager David Ross and outfielder Jason Heyward. Heyward was teammates with Molina in 2015, after the Atlanta Braves traded him to the Cardinals.

The Cubs have also announced that they will be making a contribution to the Pujols Family Foundation and Yadier Molina's 'Foundation 4.'

