Watch: Los Angeles Dodgers 2021 Silver Slugger Freddie Freeman smashes a 2-run homer against his former team Atlanta Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman collects his 2021 Silver Slugger Award ahead of his game against the Atlanta Braves, his former team
Modified Apr 21, 2022 02:51 AM IST
Los Angeles Dodgers' 2021 NL Silver Slugger award winner Freddie Freeman collected his recognition by way of a trophy on Wednesday night, ahead of the Dodgers' match against the Atlanta Braves.

Freeman, who played for the Atlanta Braves for 10 years, from 2011 to 2021, got to witness Clayton Kershaw's 100th win at Dodger Stadium last night. Tonight, Freeman thought it was about time to get in on the action.

Freddie Freeman accepts award and hits a dinger

Freddie Freeman hit 31 home runs and drove in 83 RBIs with the Atlanta Braves last year. He also hit 25 doubles with a batting average of .300. This was enough to win the first baseman a Silver Slugger award for his supreme batting abilities.

Apart from the Silver Slugger award, Freeman also helped the Braves win the World Series, beating the LA Dodgers in the NLCS to get there.

This past offseason, citing differences between himself and the Braves management, Freeman decided to sign a massive 6-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers.

Prior to tonight’s game, @FreddieFreeman5 received his Silver Slugger Award for the 2021 season. Congratulations, Freddie! https://t.co/niS4Fym0nU

Before the start of the game, Freeman received his award in a special ceremony. He was joined by his wife and their three children for the special occasion. After the ceremony was over, Freddie Freeman was ready to do what he does best.

In the bottom of the second inning, after Mookie Betts got on base, Freeman stepped up in the number 2 spot to face Braves right-handed pitcher Charlie Morton.

FREDDIE FREEMAN WITH ANOTHER HOME RUN AGAINST THE BRAVES https://t.co/CDqiRSP2eu

The homer that he hit was Freeman's second against his former team. Last night, Freeman launched a solo shot in the bottom of the first inning. It was his first home run as a Dodger, and came against his former team.

After spending a decade in the Atlanta Braves organization, Freeman is shown here embracing a member of the Braves coaching staff prior to last night&#039;s game
After spending a decade in the Atlanta Braves organization, Freeman is shown here embracing a member of the Braves coaching staff prior to last night's game

At the time of writing, the Dodgers are currently up 4-0 against the Braves. The LA Dodgers will conclude their series against the Atlanta Braves tonight.

They would then head south to play a weekend series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. If the Dodgers can hold on to this game, it will be their 9th victory of the season.

हिन्दी