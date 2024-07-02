Since his trade to the San Diego Padres in May, Luis Arráez has remained one of the best hitters in the game. The infielder teamed up with Corona USA for a video that showcased a memento reflecting his career. The memento in question? A jacket.

In the video posted on MLB's official Instagram account yesterday, Arráez was seen unboxing the package that contained the item.

The jacket, embroidered with different decals, reminded the two-time MLB batting champ of where he came from and how hard he worked to get to where he is.

As Arráez continued to inspect the jacket's designs, he explained the origins of the clock patch on the sleeve. With the hands set to five o'clock, the jacket reminds him of waking up at dawn to travel from his home town of San Joaquin to the nearby city of Valencia.

The jacket also served as a way for Venezuela's national flower, the flor de Mayo, to remind him of his roots.

The three Es printed on the upper right side pay homage to the 27-year-old's three daughters—Emma, Esther and Esthela. Meanwhile, a mango on the left sleeve reminds him of when his father hung baseballs from a mango tree to practice.

He capped off the short video by highlighting some of the quotes that were printed on the jacket. One, which translates to "after so much, all in good time, life goes by" followed by another reading "La vida mas fina" which reflects his commitment to staying humble and enjoying the ride.

Luis Arráez remains committed to his quest for .400

In the past, Arráez has referred to former Minnesota star and seven-time batting champ Rod Carew as "like a grandfather." Now with a .324 average, the Padres star is once more going for the .400 figure.

Last year, Jordan MacPherson of Yahoo Sports asked Carew for his thoughts on Arráez:

"Now Luis really has me concentrating on him more, trying to see his games and making sure that he doesn’t get a phone call from me about hitting fly balls. I tried to pick up on him as much as I can, and he’s been doing the things that Tony and I talked to him about," Carew said.

