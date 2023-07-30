WATCH: Miguel Cabrera receives a standing ovation from Marlins fans in what could be his last game in Miami

The final stop on Miguel Cabrera's farewell tour was selected. The slugger for the Detroit Tigers has ended his major league career. Additionally, Cabrera has been honored widely in host stadiums during his final campaign.

The honors have greater significance this weekend. The Detroit Tigers and Miami Marlins played the first of a three-game series on Friday in Miami. The 40-year-old Cabrera played against the team that signed him just after his 16th birthday as he returned to the city where he played his first five seasons.

In what may be his final game in Miami, Miguel Cabrera received a standing ovation from Marlins supporters. Fans praised him for all of his accomplishments.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



@FS1 Miguel Cabrera received a lengthy standing ovation from the Marlins crowd in what is likely his final game in Miami@FS1 pic.twitter.com/0HDNHkNKSd

Cabrera became one of the game's best hitters in Detroit and a two-time AL MVP. The AL Triple Crown was won by Cabrera in 2012, making him the first player to do it since Carl Yastrzemski in 1967.

Miguel Cabrera's career accomplishments

Miguel Cabrera, a Venezuelan professional baseball first baseman / third baseman / designated hitter for the Detroit Tigers of Major League Baseball (MLB), was born on April 18, 1983. He has won the American League Most Valuable Player award twice, won the AL hitting title four times, and been an MLB All-Star 12 times since making his debut in 2003.

Before 2006, he primarily played left and right field but has spent most of his major league career playing first and third base. In 2012, he won the MLB Triple Crown for the 17th time, making that season the first in 45 years. The third player in history with a career batting average above .300, 500 home runs, and 3,000 hits was Cabrera in 2022.

Cabrera has over a .300 hitting average in 11 seasons and has won four AL batting titles, including three in a row (2011–2013). He has over 100 runs batted in in 12 seasons, including 11 straight from 2004 to 2014, and has hit 30 or more home runs in 10 seasons.