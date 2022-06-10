Watch: Minnesota Twins ambush New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole with three straight home runs

The Minnesota Twins blasted three straight home runs off New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the first inning of tonight's contest.

Luis Arraez got things started for the Minnesota Twins with a high fly to deep right field for a solo homer. Arraez is batting .365 with two home runs and 14 RBIs on the season.

Next up was Byron Buxton. He launched one over left field into the third deck. It was Buxton's 14th homer of the year.

Then, Carlos Correa stepped up to the plate and sent yet another one into the crowd for back-to-back-to-back home runs. What a start to a baseball game!

The Yankees had gotten out to an early 1-0 lead after a Josh Donaldson sac-fly, but the Twins quickly erased it with those three no-doubt homers.

Minnesota Twins off to surprising start in 2022

Caleb Thielbar and Ryan Jeffers celebrate a Minnesota Twins victory over the New York Yankees.

The Twins are off to a great start in 2022 and have managed their way into first place in the American League Central. The Twins' record of 33-25 entering tonight's matchup is good enough for a four-game lead in the division.

Before the Twins signed shortstop Carlos Correa to a deal, not many had picked them to make the postseason. After all, the team did lose 89 games last year. The biggest question for the team was starting pitching.

Chris Archer, Sonny Gray, and Joe Ryan have been excellent to start 2022, but the only healthy one of the three is Chris Archer. Both Gray and Ryan are on the 15-day IL.

Archer had a solid performance last night against the Yankees. Archer went five innings, allowing just one run against the best team in baseball. Archer spoke about his performance to the media after last night's game. He is now 1-2 with a 3.65 ERA.

Many had picked the Chicago White Sox to run away with the AL Central, but the Twins have been a pleasant surprise, especially after losing 89 games in 2021.

What's on tap?

After tonight's series finale, the Twins will host the Tampa Bay Rays for a critical weekend series. The Yankees will return home to face the Chicago Cubs. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

