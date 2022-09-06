WATCH: Minnesota Twins' Gary Sanchez almost gets whacked in the face by on-deck batter

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez had an extremely close call when walking back to the dugout during yesterday's game. Twins center fielder Gilberto Celestino was on-deck taking warmup swings. One of his swings missed Sanchez's face by mere inches.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia that was TOO close that was TOO close https://t.co/8XNhvEz9tY

"that was TOO close" - Jomboy Media

Luckily for Gary Sanchez, he just missed being hit in the face. This was a full, 100% swing by Celestino. An impact could have ended Sanchez's career.

Fans are disputing whose fault it was. At first glance, Gary Sanchez appears not to be paying attention. His head is down, and he is not really looking around.

However, Gilberto Celestino is not in the on-deck circle. Celestino is abount a foot in front of the circle. If he had been in the circle, his swing likely would not have been so close.

BenWohleber @benwohleber @JomboyMedia The batter was in the wrong, WTF wasn’t he in the batter circle? That’s exactly what it’s got @JomboyMedia The batter was in the wrong, WTF wasn’t he in the batter circle? That’s exactly what it’s got

"The batter was in the wrong, WTF wasn’t he in the batter circle? That’s exactly what it’s got" - BenWohleber

Both Minnesota Twins players are at fault here. If Sanchez were paying attention, he could have moved out of the way. If Celestino were in the on-deck circle, the swing would not have been near Sanchez at all.

Nevertheless, the Minnesota Twins are currently in a crucial playoff race in the American League Central. There are three teams in the division with a shot of winning it.

The Minnesota Twins are in a dead heat for the AL Central

Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox

As of today, the Twins have a record of 68-64, which is tied with the Cleveland Guardians for first in the division. The clubs have been switching spots in the AL Central for the majority of the season. In third place, with a 67-67 record, are the Chicago White Sox, who are just two games out.

The American League Central is often known for being the weakest division in the MLB. The White Sox are a .500 team who could possibly win the division. In any other division, they would be close to elimination.

"Time for a series in New York" - Twins

Regardless, the Twins have a shot at reaching the playoffs for the third time in the past four seasons. It is going to be very interesting to see how the final weeks of the season play out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt