Watch: New York Yankees Josh Donaldson hits a 2-run dinger in front of a roaring home crowd

On Saturday night, Josh Donaldson blasted his first home run for the Yankees. It was a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth inning that lifted New York to a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Donaldson hit a 403-foot home run to center field with a bat speed of 108.5 mph. As soon as it broke off his lumber and Donaldson dropped his bat in style, he knew it was gone.

On Saturday night, New York Yankees' offence had been shut out for the first four innings. However, Donaldson's two-run home run came two pitches later, giving New York a 4-2 lead.

This home run was the 252nd of the 36-year-old star's illustrious career. It was his first in a Yankees uniform. During Grapefruit League action in Spring Training, he hit three home runs.

The Yankees and Twins agreed to a five-player deal that brought Donaldson, the former AL MVP, to the Bronx. The Yankees were aiming to improve their left side of the infield this summer. This trade allowed them to place Donaldson at third base and Kiner-Falefa, the AL Gold Glove winner in 2020, at shortstop.

Career highlights of Josh Donaldson

Donaldson is now a third baseman with the Major League Baseball's New York Yankees.

After playing collegiate baseball at Auburn University, the Chicago Cubs picked Joshua Adam Donaldson in the 2007 MLB Draft.

He debuted in the Major League Baseball (MLB) in 2010 as a catcher for the Oakland Athletics. After moving through the organization, switching positions to third base, he finally became an All-Star in the 2014 season.

Donaldson was selected the American League's Most Valuable Player for the 2015 MLB season after being traded to the Blue Jays. The Florida-bord baseman was picked as a starter for the 2015 MLB All-Star Game, garnering the most fan votes by a player.

Donaldson was also awarded the Silver Slugger Award for leading the American League in RBIs and scoring runs.

