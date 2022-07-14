Watch: New York Yankees steal game from Cincinnati Reds on walk-off wild pitch

The New York Yankees secured a 7-6 win against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, courtesy of a wild pitch.

It was a great bounceback win for the Yankees, as they lost late to the Reds the previous night.

"Stunning loss tonight" - Talkin Yanks

The Cincinnati Reds tacked on four runs early, scoring one in the first and three in the second. The New York Yankees then exploded for a five-run rally in the third to make it 5-4.

The Reds put up two runs in the fifth before Giancarlo Stanton hit a game-tying home run to right field in the bottom eighth.

After a scoreless ninth inning, the game was sent into extras. Yankees reliever Michael King worked out of a jam in the top of the inning.

With runners on first and second, Reds relief pitcher Alexis Diaz threw a wild pitch to advance the runners into scoring position. Diaz did it again on the next pitch, causing D.J. LeMahieu to score the winning run off a wild pitch.

This win marks the 10th walkoff win for the Yankees this season.

The season of dominance for the New York Yankees

The Yankees have the best record in the league this season

The New York Yankees are now 62-26 on the season. This is by far the best record in baseball, with New York being on pace to possibly have the most wins in a single season. The team is also 14 games ahead of the second-placed Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.

The Yankees' success can be credited to their dominance on both sides of the field this season. They are one of the best teams at the plate, leading the MLB in home runs with 147. They also rank in the top five in every hitting stat this year. On the mound, the team has the third-lowest ERA at just 3.08.

Almost every player, including guys on the bench, has stepped it up for New York.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Six All-Stars are the most for the Yankees in one season since 2011! Six All-Stars are the most for the Yankees in one season since 2011! https://t.co/pQu7KRPKeA

As the season enters its second half, it is going to be very exciting to see how the New York Yankees' year plays out. The Yankees are set to play the Reds in the rubber game tomorrow to see who will decide this series.

