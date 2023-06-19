Older brother tearfully reacts as younger brother tosses away foul ball, Boston Red Sox kindly return prize to delighted kid

On June 18, the Boston Red Sox marked Father's Day by welcoming the New York Yankees to a doubleheader at Fenway Park.

The series was to be the second meeting between the two longtime AL East rivals. The Red Sox had payed a visit to Yankee Stadium during the previous weekend, and left with a pair of wins in the three-game set.

During the game, Yankees hitter Jake Bauers fouled a ball off of his bat and into the stands deep alongside the right foul line. A family friend named Mike retrieved the ball and gifted to it to young Charlie Mulligan, who promptly hurled the ball back onto the field of play.

Kayler Smith - KMID @KaylerSmithTV SOMETHING COOL: A Father's Day disaster avoided thanks to the Boston Red Sox and their broadcasting team after a little kid throws a precious foul ball souvenir back on the field! SOMETHING COOL: A Father's Day disaster avoided thanks to the Boston Red Sox and their broadcasting team after a little kid throws a precious foul ball souvenir back on the field!⤵️ https://t.co/SiRgu0HAVi

Charlie's older brother, Jack, immediately started crying when he witnessed his younger brother throwing the ball back, and soon both were treating fans along the left field line to a symphony of tears.

Soon enough, the NESN broadcast team at Fenway Park picked up on what had happened, and knew that they had to help out. They sent reporter Jahmai Webster out to the Mulligan family to gather details of what had befallen poor young Charlie and Jack.

NESN @NESN



@WebsterOnTV | @middlebrooks | #RedSox It was a tough day for little Charlie, but the Mulligans are walking away with a smile. It was a tough day for little Charlie, but the Mulligans are walking away with a smile. @WebsterOnTV | @middlebrooks | #RedSox https://t.co/SJKnqxfdzT

Jack told Webster that his favorite player on the Boston Red Sox was first baseman Rafael Devers. To assuage the troubles of the young brothers, Webster brought them a bat signed by Devers, as well as a jersey signed by star closer Kenley Jansen.

In addition to the memoribilia, both tykes recieved signed baseballs from the NESN crew, which included former Boston Red Sox icon Will Middlebrooks. To make the outing even better, the Sox completed a pair of wins in the doubleheader to capture the series sweep against the New York Yankees.

Charlie Mulligan a good omen for the resurgent Boston Red Sox

With a record of 37-35, the Boston Red Sox are still 12.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. However, the team looks poised to come alive as the weather warms up. The heartwarming sequence of events at Fenway Park left many fans feeling quite warm. Perhaps the Sox will keep Charlie and Jack Mulligan's love for the game with them as the continue on to face the Minnesota Twins this week.

