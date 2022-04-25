Watch: Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Schwarber had a few words for umpire Angel Hernandez after the latter made a bad call

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber found himself in a heated exchange with umpire Angel Hernandez after a questionable call.

The Philadelphia Phillies were hosting the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday evening. The stakes were high, and tensions erupted. Eventually, so many unpleasantries were exchanged that Schwarber was ejected.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Kyle Schwarber had enough of Angel Hernandez' calls at the plate tonight Kyle Schwarber had enough of Angel Hernandez' calls at the plate tonight https://t.co/kAaIWM1Hvi

"Kyle Schwarber had enough of Angel Hernandez' calls at the plate tonight" - @ Jomboy Media

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies outfielder, gets enraged at blown call, is subsequently ejected from the baseball game

To better understand Kyle Schwarber's outrage, one must take stock of the situation at hand. The Philadelphia Phillies have been struggling in the early goings of the season. Despite bringing in some big bats, like Nick Castellanos, the club's record is a mediocre 6-10. Their record is enough to give the Phillies a fourth-place spot in the National League East.

On Sunday, the Phillies were squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers. It was the final game of a three-game weekend series. The series was split, and Schwarber and the Phillies were looking to come home with a victory to show for their efforts.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



(via In a 1-run game in the 9th, Kyle Schwarber struck out on a 3-2 pitch looking, and proceeded to share his thoughts with Ángel Hernández and his strike zone.(via @PitchingNinja In a 1-run game in the 9th, Kyle Schwarber struck out on a 3-2 pitch looking, and proceeded to share his thoughts with Ángel Hernández and his strike zone.(via @PitchingNinja) https://t.co/y9pzbeYnuC

"In a 1-run game in the 9th, Kyle Schwarber struck out on a 3-2 pitch looking, and proceeded to share his thoughts with Ángel Hernández and his strike zone" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

On a full count with one out in the bottom of the ninth, the Phillies found themselves trailing the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 1-0. Schwarber faced the three-time NL Reliever of the Year, Josh Hader.

Hader threw a pitch low and away that the pitch tracker registered as a ball. Home plate umpire Angel Hernandez thought it was a strike and called Schwarber out on strike three. The livid Schwarber threw his bat hardshly against the ground and proceeded to shout at Hernandez.

Due to his antics, Schwarber was promptly ejected from the ballgame. Hader registered the last out, and the Milwaukee Brewers finished the game, winning by a score of 1-0.

The Phillies will seek to rebound from their showing against the Brewers this week as they take on the Colorado Rockies. No doubt Kyle Schwarber and company will be looking to pick up some crucial wins and turn their season around before it is too late.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt