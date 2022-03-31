Watch: Philadelphia Phillies reigning MVP smashes the ball out of the park, shows no signs of slowing down

The Philadelphia Phillies were down 7-0 to the Detroit Tigers when reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper blasted a bomb out of the park and onto the highway.

You didn't misread that! The ball made it all the way to the highway that runs just behind the BayCare Ballpark, traveling at least 350 feet. While they likely won't win the spring training game, Harper won the day.

The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is coming off the best season of his career, leading the league in multiple offensive categories and winning the second MVP of his career.

The 29-year-old Harper showed he still has all the power a player could hope for by absolutely launching this poor ball onto the highway and hopefully not hitting a passing car.

Can the Philadelphia Phillies star return as MVP in 2022?

In his 10-year career, Harper has been selected to the All-Star team six times and has been voted MVP twice. If this dinger he knocked out of the park is any indication, he is well on his way to another MVP award in 2022.

His individual performances have been what defines his career so far, but Harper currently lacks the championship that he desperately wants.

Harper left the Washington Nationals, the team that drafted him, for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019. Without the player who had been the face of their franchise, the Washington Nationals won the World Series in 2019.

That has got to sting for any player, especially Harper, who left Washington because he thought he had a better chance of winning in Philadelphia.

The opportunity to play with Harper played a key role in the signing of former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos, as reported by Mattadelphia on Twitter.

"Nick Castellanos just said Bryce Harper played a big part in him coming to the Philadelphia Phillies."

Now, with the addition of Castellanos, the Phillies believe they have a roster that can win the World Series in 2022, something that has eluded them since 2008. If Harper keeps launching dingers like he did today in spring training, Philadelphia can once again become a city of champions

