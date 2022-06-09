"WATCH: Pittsburgh Pirates fan surrenders ball to young fan after loud persuasion from the crowd

The Pittsburgh Pirates have not given their fans too much to cheer about so far in the 2022 MLB season. With a record of 24-30, the Pirates are 7.5 games behind the leading Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in their division, the National League East.

For this reason, Pirates fans may find themselves easily distracted at games. At least one fan might have been when he found himself seconds too late to catch a fly ball. An older spectator snatched the souvenir instead. Luckily for the young fan, his fellow Pirates supporters found a way to get the foul ball to him.

Crowd vocal in support of Pittsburgh Pirates fan giving foul ball to child

The incident happened in a game today at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Pirates were hosting the Detroit Tigers of the American League Central. In the bottom of the first inning, Pirates hitter Bryan Reynolds hit a foul ball into the seats beyond the left infield.

The 2-2 high fastball was launched into the stands where a young fan found himself in contention. Unfortunately for the young boy, the ball was caught by an older gentleman who held the ball up triumphantly.

The young Pittsburgh Pirates fan could be seen stomping his feet in frustration as he failed to grasp the out-of-play baseball. The older fan, who was busy admiring his baseball, began to receive shouts from other fans in the immediate surroundings for him to give the ball to the kid.

The older gentleman surreptitiously slipped the ball back to the young Pirates fan, who was still standing nearby. The boy, who was as surprised as he was elated to got the ball, could hardly control his excitement. Following the incident, the young Pirates fan returned to the older couple to give them some gratitude and high-fives.

The Pirates would eventually lose this game by a score of 1-3, marking their second loss at the hands of the Detroit Tigers in the short, interleague series this week. The Pirates will finish off their series with the Detroit Tigers this afternoon. Tomorrow they will travel south to SunTrust Park to take on Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves in a four-game weekend series.

