Watch: Queen guitarist Brian May pays tribute to 2023 WS Champions by performing in Rangers Jersey

It was a big night for the Texas Rangers as they clinched the World Series Championship title. Guitarist Brian May gave a legendary performance of Queen's "We Are The Champions" with a Texas twist while sporting a Rangers jersey.

Adam Lambert and Queen are presently touring North America as part of "The Rhapsody Tour." The crowd cheered when May entered the stage wearing a white Rangers jersey as part of the encore, "We Are The Champions."

Here's the Rangers' celebration while singing the Creed songs.

Legendary Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki is well known for belting out the song written by Freddie Mercury outside the American Airlines Center in 2011 following his team's NBA Finals victory.

The Rangers have had an incredible season, and on Friday they honored the first championship in the team's history with a parade around Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Following Wednesday night's World Series victory in Phoenix, the club, under the direction of Andrew Heaney, sang "Higher" in the clubhouse and contributed to reviving interest in Creed. The next night in Dallas, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Queen sang their praises.

Texas Rangers' beautiful victory

Despite an amazing run by their rivals, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Texas Rangers' arsenal eventually proved to be too much for the Snakes to handle. The Rangers have proven they are a team that is here to stay by relying on their attacking core of Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Adolis Garcia.

The Rangers celebrated in a way that had taken 52 seasons to come together on Friday. With the victory, the Rangers won the franchise's first-ever Fall Classic title in front of at least 500,000 fans.

The Rangers assembled on a stage outside Globe Life Field's southeast entrance after the two-hour parade. Shortstop sensation and World Series MVP Corey Seager then had one of the year's biggest mic drops.