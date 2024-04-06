WATCH: Ronald Acuna Jr. promises 'big things' with bat company Louisville Slugger in new promotional video

Reigning NL MVP, Ronald Acuna Jr. released a teaser of a promotional video in collaboration with Louisville Slugger.

In the video, Acuna can be seen launching big homers with the bat from Louisville Slugger, which manufactures and retails baseball bats. The caption mentioned "big things" coming, as fans await updates from their collaboration.

"Back in business 🔥 Big things coming with @sluggernation," Acuna wrote in the video.

The bat in the video is of a yellow tone with texts written in black. It has the signature of Ronald Acuna Jr. and the logo of Louisville Slugger.

"They're two different types of players": Angels manager compares Mike Trout and Ronald Acuna Jr.

If one has to compare Mike Trout's early career with Ronald Acuna Jr.'s, then one will find a lot of similarities. Not only both are former MVP's, but they are also their team's best sluggers aiming to bring the championship home.

While Acuna Jr. did win a ring with the Atlanta Braves in the 2021 campaign, he wasn't part of the postseason due to injury.

In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda's Dan Connolly, Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington weighed in on the comparison between two former MVPs.

“I think they’re two different types of players," Washington said. "Ronald does everything, He is a super talent and God has blessed him. Last year, he won the (NL) MVP. And he won the MVP because of one thing: He took his game to another level in his study."

“Ronald used to never come out and work on his defense; he worked on his defense every day last year," he added. "Ronald never went to the video room. He went to the video room last year. He started understanding the little things of the game. Mike’s got a little bit more experience on Ronald."

As per Washington, both Ronald Acuna Jr. and Mike Trout will be regular in MVP ballots.

Acuna Jr., who was voted as a unanimous MVP in 2023, had a historic 40-70 season. He became the first major league hitter to hit 41 home runs and 73 stolen bases.

