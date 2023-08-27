WATCH: Shohei Ohtani breaks scoreboard light at Citi Field, Mets jokingly ask for refund

Shohei Ohtani, battling a torn UCL, displayed his power by sending an 88 mph Carlos Carrasco pitch flying down the right-field line and into foul territory in the first inning. The ball abruptly struck an auxiliary video screen, colliding with it and destroying one of its panels as the impact continued to drift.

Ohtani's exact strike could have been dismissed as a simple accident. The three-time All-Star, however, received a direct message about the damage from the Mets and their production staff.

Mets jokingly said - We're sending you the bill for that, Shohei."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Everything would probably be forgotten given the enormous attention the 29-year-old would receive should he opt to join the Mets as a free agency following the current campaign.

Career accomplishments of Shohei Ohtani

A pitcher, designated hitter, and outfielder with the Los Angeles Angels of Major League Baseball (MLB), Shohei Ohtani is a professional baseball player from Japan. The Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters made Ohtani their first choice in the 2012 NPB draught because he was considered early on as a premier two-way player.

From 2013 through 2017, he played pitcher and outfield with the Fighters in the NPB, helping them win the 2016 Japan Series. Ohtani participated in the 2023 World Baseball Classic for Japan. He received the tournament MVP award following Team Japan's victory over Team USA.

On April 3, 2018, Ohtani hit his first MLB home run, a 397-foot three-run blast off Josh Tomlin. On April 6, he became the first rookie Angels player to hit three home runs in a row.

Ohtani made his second start on the mound on April 8 and pitched 613 innings without allowing a hit. Ohtani had seven scoreless innings and struck out twelve batters in total.