WATCH: Sports Illustrated models Katie Austin & Christen Harper nail first pitch with two strikes ahead of Marlins game

Christen Harper and Katie Austin are two of the most well-known models today. Recently, the pair teamed up to deliver a double first pitch ahead of a baseball game at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

The two took to the field on Sunday in Miami to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The couple lined up shoulder-to-shoulder on the infield grass and delivered two strikes to home plate. After the showing, both Harper and Austin jumped around in celebration, expressing joy - or possible relief - that they were able to hit their markers.

"Striking a pose (and a first pitch!) Katie Austin & Christen Harper brought the heat to the ballpark" - Miami Marlins

Unfortunately, the mood was dampened as the Marlins lost the game 6-0 to the Texas Rangers.

The uploaded clip was sponsored by both the Marlins and Sports Illustrated, a publication that both Katie Austin and Christen Harper have appeared in. Additionally, the pair were both named Rookies of the Year for the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

A daughter of famed personal fitness instructor Denise Austin, Katie Austin is also involved in fitness and self-betterment. Having formerly played Division I lacrosse at USC, Katie has progessed to create her own eponymously named app and brand that advises and helps clients achieve their personal health goals.

“It’s so important to be able to have people that can relate to what is going on in your life, I got to do this whole Swim Search process with my best friend, Katie Austin. It’s been just so nice to have each other to lean on through this." - Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

A native of California, Christen Harper got her start in acting, appearing in several films such as Auggie (2019) and The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2019). In 2022, Harper became engaged to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Katie Austin and Christen Harper cannot save Marlins' fortunes

Despite the glitzy pre-game display from Katie Austin and Christen Harper, the Miami Marlins still dropped their 21st game at home, which is more than any other team in the NL.

Having already dealt Luis Arraez, many believe that a big rebuild is soon to be coming to Miami, even if the team is able to attract some of the biggest modelling names around to throw the ceremonial first pitch.

