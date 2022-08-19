 WATCH: Stray young child rushes the field, makes crowd go wild during Chicago White Sox game

During last night's game featuring the Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros, a fan hopped the fence and started to run around the outfield. After running around for a few seconds, security eventually got to him and escorted him off the field. However, the fan was a small child.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia An actual child ran onto the field during the White Sox game

Fans who run on the field are usually adults, who have probably had one too many drinks during the game. Often, they are streakers, running without their shirt on, and in some cases, with no clothes on at all. This time, it was an 11-year-old child.

The first question that many had after seeing this was where this kid's parents were. Many fans said they would never let their kids do anything like this during a game. The younger crowd talked about how much trouble they would be in if they were to do something like this.

Daryl Van Schouwen @CST_soxvan Center fielder Adam Engel, who was approached by an 11-year-old boy on the field.

It is safe to say that the crowd at the game went wild once they saw what was going on. In the video, you can hear exactly how loud U.S. Cellular Field got. However, the Chicago White Sox ultimately ended up losing this game 3-2 to the Astros.

The game was relatively quiet from both sides, with neither team going on a significant run. Houston took the lead early in the first thanks to a sacrifice fly by Yordan Alvarez. They then put up two more in the fourth, and the White Sox matched them by putting up two in the bottom of the inning. That was not enough, however, as Chicago went scoreless for the rest of the game.

The Chicago White Sox are in a crucial position as this point in the season. They still have a legitimate chance to win the American League Central. They need to find their spark if they want to do so.

The Chicago White Sox are in a dead heat in the AL Central

Chicago White Sox v Texas Rangers

Although the White Sox sit in third place in the American League Central, they are just two games behind the Minnesota Twins for first place. The White Sox have been somewhat of a disappointment this season, but that would be forgotten if they could win a division title.

Danny Vietti @DannyVietti AL Central standings since June 1:



1.) Guardians: 40-29

2.) White Sox: 36-32

3.) Royals: 32-36

4.) Twins: 28-34

5.) Tigers: 24-43 AL Central standings since June 1:1.) Guardians: 40-292.) White Sox: 36-323.) Royals: 32-364.) Twins: 28-345.) Tigers: 24-43

"AL Central standings since June 1" - Danny Vietti

All Chicago needs to do is find their spark to finish this season. This might be a little difficult as star Tim Anderson will miss the upcoming weeks due to injury. However, the Chicago White Sox are still in a good position, and they need to take advantage of it soon.

