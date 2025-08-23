WATCH: Top 5 MLB plays of August 23, ft. Bubba Chandler, Shane Bieber, and others

The MLB games on Friday provided fans with several memorable moments from an exciting fixture list. A rookie reliever made history on his MLB debut while a veteran displayed his credentials after a lengthy hiatus to etch his name in franchise lore.While there were several thrilling plays from Friday's slate of games, we have picked the top plays from the night.Top MLB plays of August 23Bubba ChandlerThere was an air of expectancy at PNC Park on Friday, with the Pittsburgh Pirates expected to send top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler on the mound for his MLB debut.The rookie closer had the fans on their toes as his first pitch was measured at 98.9 mph. It was just an indication of things to come as he recorded his first two strikes with blazing 99.9 and 100.4 mph fastballs, the two fastest pitches from a Pirate for strikes this season.Chandler's electric first inning in the major leagues set the tone for the rest of the game as he pitched four scoreless innings, allowing two hits with three strikeouts to shut down the Colorado Rockies for a 9-0 win.Shane BieberIf the PNC Park witnessed a rookie make a phenomenal start to his MLB career, Miami Marlins' LoanDepot Park saw a veteran roll back the years as Shane Bieber delivered a pitching masterclass.The 30-year-old, pitching for the first time in more than year, fanned nine hitters, allowing just two hits and one earned run over six innings on his debut for the Toronto Blue Jays.Kyle TuckerChicago Cubs fans have been pondering about Kyle Tucker's future with the team as the All-Star outfielder has struggled at the plate over the last few weeks.Howerver, Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels saw the former World Series winner break out of a worrying slump, as he smoked a solo home run off Tyler Anderson in his first plate appearence to end a 25-game drought.While Tucker put and end to his longest home run drought since his rookie year in 2018, his teammate Pete Crow-Armstrong continues to rake, delivering a go-ahead home run in the ninth to help the Cubs to a 3-2 win.William ContrerasThe Milwaukee Brewers put the baseball world on notice after putting together a historic 14-game winning streak in August. However, they lost three of their last five games against the Chicago Cubs.Friday's series opener against the San Francisco Giants showed MLB fans thar Brewers' winning streak was no fluke as they came from behind twice against the NL West team, with Williams Contreras delivering a tie-breaking solo shot in the ninth to seal a walk-off win.Christian Walker/Jeremy PenaFollowing a diassapointing series sweep against the Detroit Tigers, the Houston Astros have made it two wins in two against the Baltimore Orioles, thanks to their infielders.Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena went deep for a three-run home run in the third inning on Friday as Houston raced to a 4-0 lead. Just as the Orioles threatened with a three-run fourth inning to make it 4-3, Astros first baseman Christian Walker smoked a three-run home run fifth to make it 7-3 for the visitors.While the Orioles added four runs in the following innings, the Astros secured a 10-7 win after scoring three runs in the ninth.