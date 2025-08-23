  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • WATCH: Top 5 MLB plays of August 23, ft. Bubba Chandler, Shane Bieber, and others

WATCH: Top 5 MLB plays of August 23, ft. Bubba Chandler, Shane Bieber, and others

By Chaitanya Prakash
Published Aug 23, 2025 08:04 GMT
Kansas City Royals v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty
WATCH: Top 5 MLB plays of August 23, ft. Bubba Chandler, Shane Bieber, and others - Source: Getty

The MLB games on Friday provided fans with several memorable moments from an exciting fixture list. A rookie reliever made history on his MLB debut while a veteran displayed his credentials after a lengthy hiatus to etch his name in franchise lore.

Ad

While there were several thrilling plays from Friday's slate of games, we have picked the top plays from the night.

Top MLB plays of August 23

Bubba Chandler

There was an air of expectancy at PNC Park on Friday, with the Pittsburgh Pirates expected to send top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler on the mound for his MLB debut.

The rookie closer had the fans on their toes as his first pitch was measured at 98.9 mph. It was just an indication of things to come as he recorded his first two strikes with blazing 99.9 and 100.4 mph fastballs, the two fastest pitches from a Pirate for strikes this season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Chandler's electric first inning in the major leagues set the tone for the rest of the game as he pitched four scoreless innings, allowing two hits with three strikeouts to shut down the Colorado Rockies for a 9-0 win.

Shane Bieber

If the PNC Park witnessed a rookie make a phenomenal start to his MLB career, Miami Marlins' LoanDepot Park saw a veteran roll back the years as Shane Bieber delivered a pitching masterclass.

Ad
Ad

The 30-year-old, pitching for the first time in more than year, fanned nine hitters, allowing just two hits and one earned run over six innings on his debut for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Kyle Tucker

Chicago Cubs fans have been pondering about Kyle Tucker's future with the team as the All-Star outfielder has struggled at the plate over the last few weeks.

Howerver, Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels saw the former World Series winner break out of a worrying slump, as he smoked a solo home run off Tyler Anderson in his first plate appearence to end a 25-game drought.

Ad
Ad

While Tucker put and end to his longest home run drought since his rookie year in 2018, his teammate Pete Crow-Armstrong continues to rake, delivering a go-ahead home run in the ninth to help the Cubs to a 3-2 win.

William Contreras

The Milwaukee Brewers put the baseball world on notice after putting together a historic 14-game winning streak in August. However, they lost three of their last five games against the Chicago Cubs.

Ad
Ad

Friday's series opener against the San Francisco Giants showed MLB fans thar Brewers' winning streak was no fluke as they came from behind twice against the NL West team, with Williams Contreras delivering a tie-breaking solo shot in the ninth to seal a walk-off win.

Christian Walker/Jeremy Pena

Following a diassapointing series sweep against the Detroit Tigers, the Houston Astros have made it two wins in two against the Baltimore Orioles, thanks to their infielders.

Ad

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena went deep for a three-run home run in the third inning on Friday as Houston raced to a 4-0 lead. Just as the Orioles threatened with a three-run fourth inning to make it 4-3, Astros first baseman Christian Walker smoked a three-run home run fifth to make it 7-3 for the visitors.

While the Orioles added four runs in the following innings, the Astros secured a 10-7 win after scoring three runs in the ninth.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications