WATCH: Trea Turner gets a curtain call from Phillies fans after dazzling performance vs Royals

Fans of the Philadelphia Phillies stood up on Friday night to applaud Trea Turner amid a poor hitting slump. If Philadelphia sports fans lived up to their reputation, they would have booed a player who went 0-for-12 in the most recent series instead of cheering him on.

However, the exact opposite happened. Even after the .236 batter had a dull night, the crowd cheered for Turner. Then, he returned the supporters' Friday night cheers on Saturday evening. The curtain call followed Turner's first home run since July 8th, a massive blast in the sixth inning.

Later in the contest, Turner doubled and scored the last run of the night for the Phillies by hitting a ball into the gap. In the game's finale, he went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a showy display of the leather. Turner may have done the work, but Philadelphia deserves credit for supporting and giving him the push he needed.

Trea Turner's career accomplishments

Trea Turner currently plays as a shortstop with the Philadelphia Phillies of Major League Baseball (MLB). He previously played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals. In addition, he represents the American national team on the international stage.

Trea Turner was taken by the San Diego Padres in the first round of the MLB Draft in 2014 but they sent him to the Washington Nationals in 2015. Moreover, Turner was originally a shortstop but switched to center field for Washington's opening day in 2016 before switching back to shortstop for the 2017 campaign.

After being acquired by the Dodgers in a trade during the 2021 season, he signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies as a free agent. In terms of batting average and stolen bases, he has twice topped the National League.

Turner shared the MLB record for the most cycles in a career and won the Silver Slugger Award. He has also hit the process three times.