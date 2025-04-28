WATCH: Twins pitcher Joe Ryan breaks the internet with 'ridiculous' 30-inch breaking sweeper in Angels shutdown

Minnesota Twins starter Joe Ryan showcased his pitching prowess in their recent game against the Los Angeles Angels. The Twins entered the three-game series finale against the Angels at Target Field after winning the first two games, 11-4 and 5-1.

In the third and final game on Sunday, Twins starter Joe Ryan took the mound against the Angels’ José Soriano. While Soriano struggled, pitching five innings and allowing four runs on five hits and one walk, Ryan excelled, throwing seven scoreless innings.

Ryan threw a total of 98 pitches, 67 of which were strikes. He used a variety of pitches, including his four-seam fastball, sinker, and splitter. One of his most stellar moments came in the sixth inning when he threw a sharp sweeper to strike out the Angels’ Kyren Paris.

Here is the clip of the moment that went viral on social media:

After working a 2-2 count against Kyren Paris, Joe Ryan threw a 79.5 mph sweeper that featured a 30-inch horizontal break. Paris swung at the pitch and was ultimately called out on a swinging strike.

In the eighth inning, Ryan was replaced by Justin Topa after allowing four hits, one walk, and striking out 11 batters. Topa pitched the final two innings, not allowing any runs or hits, while issuing just one walk and striking out two.

The Twins' offense provided plenty of support for the pitching staff, beginning with Ty France’s sacrifice fly in the first inning. In the sixth, France added an RBI double, followed by Ryan Jeffers’ two-run double.

In the seventh inning, Trevor Larnach contributed with an RBI single, helping seal the Minnesota Twins’ 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli discusses Joe Ryan’s stellar outing

After their three-game series sweep on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli spoke about Joe Ryan’s performance, saying (via MLB.com):

“We saw a lot today and it started with Joe Ryan… He was throwing the ball really well early and nothing changed. He made adjustments, he did some different things as the game went, but it's one of those outings where even in the seventh inning, you're looking up and he's throwing the ball like it's crisp, like it's the first inning, and he's still getting swings and misses. He was really good.”

The Twins are now set to face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Monday in the opening game of their four-game series.

