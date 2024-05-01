WATCH: Vanessa Hudgens in attendance for Phillies vs. Angels game to back husband Cole Tucker

For Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, Cole Tucker, the last six months have been a rollercoaster. Now, it looks like the high-profile couple has regained some normalcy.

Ahead of their Monday night game against the Phillies, the Los Angeles Angels called up Tucker from Triple-A Salt Lake. In his first glimpse of MLB action, Hudgens was spotted in the concourse of Angel Stadium, ostensibly there to cheer on her husband.

Known for her star role as Gabriella Montez in the popular High School Musical movie series, Hudgens tied the knot with Tucker last December. The ceremony took place among family and friends at a private beach in Mexico.

Hudgens previously dated former co-star Zac Efron from 2005 to 2010. She was in a relationship with actor Austin Butler from 2011 until 2019. Vanessa Hudgens initially started dating Cole Tucker in 2021, and the two got engaged two years later.

In February, Hudgens revealed that she was pregnant at the Academy Awards. However, despite the developments on the personal front, Cole Tucker has had a rocky go in terms of his baseball performances over the past several months.

In January, Tucker signed a minor-league deal with the Seattle Mariners. Although hopes were high that the infielder could slot himself into the Mariners lineup, Tucker went just 2-for-10 in the pre-season, leading to the Mariners releasing him on March 18.

"Cole Tucker was called up to the Angels today and just tied the game in the 7th!" - Talkin' Baseball

On April 10, Tucker signed a deal with the Los Angeles Angels and was promoted on April 29 after hitting .313 with a home run and five RBIs in 10 games in Triple-A. In his first game with the Angels, Tucker recorded his first RBI of the season with his new team in the Angels' 6-5 win over the Phillies.

Angels released veteran outfielder Aaron Hicks for Cole Tucker

A former first-round pick, Tucker has never been able to crack an MLB lineup. To date, the most games ever played by the 27-year-old came in his rookie season of 2019, when he appeared in 56 contests for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

To add Cole Tucker to the lineup, the Angels released veteran outfielder Aaron Hicks. In a move that comes as a solid endorsement of Tucker, the infielder must now find a way to ensure that he can remain at the highest level of baseball competition for the foreseeable future.

