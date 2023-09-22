Watch : Yankees ace Gerrit Cole shares adorable moment with young son

During a recent game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees' ace pitcher, Gerrit Cole, gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into his life off the mound. Cameras captured a touching moment when Cole interacted with his young son, creating a sign that appeared to spell out "LOP."

Expand Tweet

While the exact meaning of this sign remains a mystery, it showcased the close bond between the star athlete and his child.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A look into the life of Gerrit Cole as a family man.

Gerrit Cole's family has been in the spotlight lately, as he and his wife, Amy, celebrated the birth of their second child, Everett, earlier this year. The Coles introduced Everett as "the newest love of their lives" joining their firstborn, Caden, who was born in June 2020. The couple's journey began at UCLA, where both were student-athletes; Gerrit played baseball while Amy excelled in softball. They tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Santa Barbara, California, in November 2016.

Gerrit Cole’s oldest son is Caden, who he has seen waving at during tonight’s Yankees game.

With baseball flowing through their veins and family connections to the sport, the Cole children, Everett and Caden, may carry on their parents' legacy in the world of baseball. Notably, Amy is the sister of San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, adding an extra layer of baseball pedigree to their family tree.

As Gerrit Cole continues to shine on the baseball diamond, fans eagerly anticipate the potential future stars in Everett and Caden, as the Yankees have secured the pitcher's talents through 2028. Gerrit's journey from his early days at UCLA to becoming one of baseball's best is a testament to his dedication and talent, and his endearing moments with his family remind us of the human side of these sports heroes.

In their recent game against the Blue Jays, the Yankees secured a 5-3 victory, leaving fans excited about a potential potseason berth.