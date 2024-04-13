"Way better than Philly already"; " Those look slick" - Mets fans approve leaked City Connect hat design

The New York Mets' City Connect threads, which were expected to be released later, were reportedly leaked in Japan. Twitter is flooded with an inside look at the City Connect hats.

The City Connect looks stunning, with a black color being used primarily. Moreover, the Queensboro Bridge, just below the logo, connects the city well. On the inside part of the cap, it has New York City written in pink font.

It seems to be on expected lines, given the teasers in recent weeks and also because they didn't wear their traditional black attire in a night game against the Kansas City Royals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talkin' Baseball shared it on Instagram, and fans found the cap great, with one even saying that it's better than those of the Phillies.

"Way better than philly already," one fan commented.

"Those look slick," another fan added.

"That “New York City” font is fire," another quipped.

One fan even wants to purchase it right away, while another finds it among the among the top three City Connect uniforms.

"Could be a top 3 City Connect uni," one fan commented.

"we WILL be purchasing," another added.

"This actually looks like it has some serious potential to be great," one fan wrote.

Fan Reactions

When will the New York Mets wear the new City Connect uniforms?

San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves

According to Paul Lukas of Uni Watch., the Mets will reportedly wear the new City Connect uniforms on Apr. 26 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Interestingly, the Oakland Athletics, who will be relocating to Sacramento next season until their Las Vegas stadium is built, won't have their City Connect uniforms. They will join the New York Yankees, who also won't have special threads like other teams.

Other teams who will also release their City Connect jerseys include the Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays.

While the above teams will have their regular team colors, the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies will have other colors. The Red Sox will have a yellow and blue mix, while the Rockies will probably have green uniforms.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.